newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Chilean peso bounces as copper prices rise; Mexican peso buoyed by data

By Susan Mathew
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Copper boosted by planned labor strikes at Chile mines * Mexican economy grew more in Q1 than first estimated * Brazil's Gol rises, says domestic air travel outlook improving (Adds comments, bullets, details; Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 26 (Reuters) - Chile's peso rebounded on Wednesday from a two-day decline as copper prices rose on a planned labor strike at the world's biggest copper mine, while stronger economic growth in Mexico supported its peso. The Chilean currency added 0.5% against the dollar after a union representing workers at BHP Group's Escondida and Spence copper mines rejected the company's contract offer and urged members to walk off the job from Thursday, threatening already low global supplies of the red metal. "Copper-producing countries are likely to increase taxation on miners, with Chile having already proposed substantially higher royalties," analysts at Deutsche Bank wrote in a client note. MSCI's index of EM currencies dipped 0.1%, while Mexico's peso rose 0.2% to 19.880 per dollar. Data released on Wednesday showed Mexico's economy grew faster in the first quarter than earlier estimated as the country slowly recovers from its sharpest contraction since the 1930s. "We estimate a better performance of GDP from (the second quarter onwards), mainly driven by the expansion of the U.S. economy, as domestic demand should remain on a more gradual recovery trend; we thus maintain our 2021 GDP growth forecast at 5.1%," said strategists at Citi Research. The upcoming midterm elections in Mexico may cause "noise" but the peso exchange rate was expected to remain stable in the range of 19.9 to 20.1 to the dollar, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday. Brazil's real rose 0.5%. Late on Tuesday, Brazil's Economy Minister said the local economy might grow by as much 5% this year. The real is down almost 2.3% this year, with concerns about fiscal spending being one of the main factors weighing on sentiment. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Brazil's equity market is on course for its second slowest year since 2015 as the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated in Latin America's biggest economy. Sao Paulo's benchmark equity index was up 0.6%, with airline Gol rising 6% after it cited an improvement in May domestic ticket sales, driven by advances in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program. Smaller rival Azul SA topped the index. A source told Reuters Azul had approached Chile's bankrupt LATAM Airlines Group with the aim of buying its Brazilian operation. Peru's sol fell 0.8% to a new low with less than two weeks to go before a second round of presidential elections. Recent polls show front-runner and socialist Pedro Castillo with a growing lead over business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori. Colombia's peso eased its fall as oil prices steadied, while the stock index was flat with oil major Ecopetrol hitting three-week lows. Ecopetrol on Wednesday said social unrest in Colombia over tax reforms had adversely impacted its operations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1352.36 0.51 MSCI LatAm 2470.75 0.71 Brazil Bovespa 123750.95 0.62 Mexico IPC 49123.21 0.61 Chile IPSA 4099.85 0.22 Argentina MerVal 56426.07 0.363 Colombia COLCAP 1190.99 -1.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3122 0.47 Mexico peso 19.8800 0.17 Chile peso 729.1 0.66 Colombia peso 3740.75 -0.09 Peru sol 3.8528 -0.83 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.4800 -0.21 Argentina peso (parallel) 152 0.66 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Richard Chang)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Peso#Chilean Peso#U S Economy#U S Dollar#Currency Markets#Global Oil Prices#U S Prices#Oil Markets#Bhp Group#Deutsche Bank#Citi Research#Azul Sa#Reuters Azul#Latam Airlines Group#Brazilian#Latin American#Latest Daily#Msci Emerging Markets#Bovespa#Colcap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Worldfintechzoom.com

TD – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads gains among Latam FX

TD – EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads gains among Latam FX. * Brazil's real set to outperform Latam peers for week * Chilean peso rises as copper prices gain * MSCI Latam stocks index rises 1% (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose against the dollar on Thursday, while most other currencies in Latin America steadied after declines earlier in the session as the dollar edged lower. Brazil's real rose 1.3%, putting it on course to mark the biggest weekly gain among major Latam peers. A survey on Thursday showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose in May, the first rise in five months. But separate data showed unemployment hit a historic high of 14.7% in the quarter to March. "BRL poses an interesting risk-reward profile, but real yield levels remain relatively low for now," said FX strategists at TD Securities. The dollar remained subdued against the backdrop of easing inflation fears keeping monetary policy accommodative, benefiting riskier currencies. But with talk of tapering rising, investors kept their eyes peeled for even the slightest mention of a shift in policy. Chile's peso rose more than half a percent as copper prices rose. The currency had posted its best session in almost two weeks on Wednesday after the copper price was lifted by workers threatening to strike at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida. Currencies in the region came under pressure earlier in the session as U.S. Treasuries yields rose after the New York Times reported President Joe Biden will announce on Friday what analysts said could be the largest spending since World War 1. Peru's sol edged higher but hovered near all-time lows with all eyes on the final round of the presidential election race between two polarized candidates - the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom. Falling oil prices on the possible return of Iranian supply kept Mexico's peso pressured. Stocks in Sao Paulo rose 0.2%, inching closer to January highs, while Chilean stocks climbed nearly 1%. Emerging market stocks have maintained a slower pace of recovery from the pandemic when compared to more developed economies. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose 0.2%, while the index for Latin American equities added 1%. "We forecast that emerging market equities will make further gains between now and end-2022 as the global economy recovers further," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. "However, they have lost a bit of ground to developed market (DM) equities recently and we doubt they will perform much better than them in the coming year and a half." Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT; Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.05 0.16 MSCI LatAm 2498.44 1.04 Brazil Bovespa 124186.29 0.16 Mexico IPC 49411.83 0.63 Chile IPSA 4157.66 0.94 Argentina MerVal 57727.99 1.995 Colombia COLCAP 1202.31 0.97 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2507 1.17 Mexico peso 19.9830 -0.58 Chile peso 725.4 0.44 Colombia peso 3719.46 0.57 Peru sol 3.8458 0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.5300 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 154 0.65 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Grant McCool)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads gains among Latam FX

* Brazil's real set to outperform Latam peers for week * Chilean peso rises as copper prices gain * MSCI Latam stocks index rises 1% (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose against the dollar on Thursday, while most other currencies in Latin America steadied after declines earlier in the session as the dollar edged lower. Brazil's real rose 1.3%, putting it on course to mark the biggest weekly gain among major Latam peers. A survey on Thursday showed Brazilian industrial confidence rose in May, the first rise in five months. But separate data showed unemployment hit a historic high of 14.7% in the quarter to March. "BRL poses an interesting risk-reward profile, but real yield levels remain relatively low for now," said FX strategists at TD Securities. The dollar remained subdued against the backdrop of easing inflation fears keeping monetary policy accommodative, benefiting riskier currencies. But with talk of tapering rising, investors kept their eyes peeled for even the slightest mention of a shift in policy. Chile's peso rose more than half a percent as copper prices rose. The currency had posted its best session in almost two weeks on Wednesday after the copper price was lifted by workers threatening to strike at the world's biggest copper mine, Escondida. Currencies in the region came under pressure earlier in the session as U.S. Treasuries yields rose after the New York Times reported President Joe Biden will announce on Friday what analysts said could be the largest spending since World War 1. Peru's sol edged higher but hovered near all-time lows with all eyes on the final round of the presidential election race between two polarized candidates - the latest in a string of political risk events haunting investors in Latin America, a region struggling to keep up with its global peers despite a commodities boom. Falling oil prices on the possible return of Iranian supply kept Mexico's peso pressured. Stocks in Sao Paulo rose 0.2%, inching closer to January highs, while Chilean stocks climbed nearly 1%. Emerging market stocks have maintained a slower pace of recovery from the pandemic when compared to more developed economies. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose 0.2%, while the index for Latin American equities added 1%. "We forecast that emerging market equities will make further gains between now and end-2022 as the global economy recovers further," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. "However, they have lost a bit of ground to developed market (DM) equities recently and we doubt they will perform much better than them in the coming year and a half." Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1924 GMT; Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.05 0.16 MSCI LatAm 2498.44 1.04 Brazil Bovespa 124186.29 0.16 Mexico IPC 49411.83 0.63 Chile IPSA 4157.66 0.94 Argentina MerVal 57727.99 1.995 Colombia COLCAP 1202.31 0.97 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2507 1.17 Mexico peso 19.9830 -0.58 Chile peso 725.4 0.44 Colombia peso 3719.46 0.57 Peru sol 3.8458 0.18 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.5300 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 154 0.65 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Grant McCool)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as investors cheer higher commodity prices

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 1% higher * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving closer to a recent 6-year high, as oil prices rose and investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled nearly 1% higher at $66.85 a barrel as strong U.S. economic data offset investors' concerns about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies. "As the pandemic recedes, and the global economy reopens, Canada will be in a good spot to benefit from commodity and oil prices that are expected to remain firm going forward," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics. "USD-CAD remains in sell-the-rally mode," Simpson added. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2066 to the greenback, or 82.88 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, helped by the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after a report saying President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6-trillion budget for 2022. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.9 basis points to 1.489%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan leads gains among Asian shares, most Asian currencies edge higher

* Philippine stocks snap 3-day rally * Malaysia reports record spike in COVID-19 cases * Thai stocks up for 3rd day By Arundhati Dutta May 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan led Asia's emerging equity markets higher on Friday, as investors cheered more U.S. economic data pointing toward a strong recovery, while the region's currencies held onto gains ahead of inflation data. The Taiwan dollar and the South Korean won led gains against the greenback, even as the dollar and U.S. bond yields rose after a report that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022. "(Asia markets) follow optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia ...they have been lagging in terms of returns performance," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week. "This (jobless data) denotes a healing labour market, " he said, adding that unveiling of U.S .budget may also support sentiment in Asia. U.S. inflation data due at 1230 GMT on Friday will also be a big focus, as a high reading could fuel expectations of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve sooner rather than later. Taiwanese stocks jumped 1.5%, hitting their highest in over two weeks. The island's first batch of 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses out of more than 5 million ordered from Moderna Inc is set to arrive on Friday. Thai stocks jumped 0.5%, extending gains to a third session. The country said it planned additional measures to retain jobs and boost domestic consumption, as it struggles with a severe third wave of infections. Singaporean stocks were up for a sixth session, while Indonesian equities extended gains to a third day. However, Malaysian stocks dropped as much as 0.8%, and was headed for its worst day in a week. The country is still grappling with high infections and on Thursday reported 7,857 new coronavirus cases, the third straight day of record infections and 59 deaths. "A complete nationwide lockdown cannot be ruled out, with some state rulers urging the Federal government to do this, " said Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, analysts at brokerage ING. Philippine shares slipped after a stellar three-day rally that saw the benchmark add over 8%. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3 basis points at 6.475% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis points at 2.025%​​ **Top losers in Malaysia are Maxis Bhd and Hong Leong Financial Group Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.11 -6.08 <.N2 1.97 6.26 25> China.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Buoyed By Recovery Optimism

US stock markets followed Asia and Europe higher at the open Friday even as data showed a spike in inflation, ahead of an expected big-spending budget announcement from President Joe Biden. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent in early trades, outpaced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq and lagged by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh U.S. inflation surge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar lost ground against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed U.S. consumer inflation heating up in April, with the loonie on track to snap its longest streak of weekly gains since 2016. The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2114 to the greenback, or 82.55 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2063 to 1.2119. It was also down 0.4% for the week, after having climbed for eight straight weeks. U.S. consumer prices accelerated in the year to April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target. It comes as some Fed officials acknowledge that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The U.S. dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, helped by month-end flows. The United States has a public holiday on Monday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand outweighed concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. U.S. crude prices were up 0.6% at $67.26 a barrel. Canadian GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday, with economists expecting an annualized increase of 7%. The data could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose 1.2 basis points to 1.502%, having rebounded from its lowest level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gives up gains for week as markets digest economic data

* Dollar flat for day, week * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan at new 3-year high of 6.36 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices and market activity; previous NEW YORK/LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains from early on Friday as traders tidied positions ahead of month-end and a holiday weekend after seeing new economic data confirm expectations about U.S. inflation and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index of major currencies rose as much as 0.4% during the day in a sharp rebound from 4-1/2 month lows plumbed on Tuesday before it fell back to flat for the day and the week at 89.99. Ending with little change was a break from the down trend since March that had taken 3% from the dollar's value as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries had appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve to back away from easy money policies and let interest rates rise. The euro was up a bare 0.05% at $1.22 on Friday afternoon, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound was flat at $1.4199, continuing its recent struggle to stay above $1.42.. On Monday, the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but it did not move bond and stock markets much when it was released in the morning. The data showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The inflation readings had been widely anticipated and were not expected to have an impact on policy from the Fed, which has viewed recent price increases as adjustments for the reopening of the economy. The next big event for the markets is the Fed's monetary policy meeting on June 15 and 16, which could provide clues to when U.S. interest rates will increase. Fed officials could show projections for stronger economic growth. That would point toward the central bank tapering its purchases of bonds and allowing longer-term interest rates to rise, which would support the dollar, said Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet.com. "The Fed is trying to prepare the markets for the inevitability of tapering," Trevisani said. The major currency that would most likely lose against the dollar is the Japanese yen, Trevisani said, citing trouble with Japan's recovery from the pandemic compared with Europe and Britain. The dollar gained against the yen early on Friday and hit a seven-week high before easing to show little change on the day. The dollar last traded around 109.77 yen after reaching as high as 110.2. Japan has seen a rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China's onshore yuan appreciated to as few as 6.358 per dollar, a new three-year high. The dollar was last trading at 6.3616 yuan, down 0.15% for the day. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux added. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 6% at $36,174 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 8% at around $2,510. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:24PM (1724 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9910 90.0120 -0.02% 0.011% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2201 $1.2195 +0.05% -0.14% +$1.2204 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.8300 -0.05% +6.24% +110.1950 +109.7650 Euro/Yen 133.92 133.93 -0.01% +5.52% +134.0000 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.8993 0.8967 +0.29% +1.65% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4199 $1.4203 -0.02% +3.94% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2079 1.2067 +0.10% -5.14% +1.2120 +1.2064 Aussie/Dollar $0.7712 $0.7745 -0.41% +0.27% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0972 1.0934 +0.35% +1.53% +1.0975 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8593 0.8584 +0.10% -3.85% +0.8606 +0.8576 NZ $0.7259 $0.7294 -0.45% +1.11% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3470 8.3450 +0.17% -2.66% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1850 10.1699 +0.15% -2.69% +10.2046 +10.1490 Dollar/Sweden 8.2938 8.2727 +0.31% +1.19% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1204 10.0895 +0.31% +0.44% +10.1386 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich and Will Dunham)
Marketsrock947.com

Global money market funds see massive inflows in the week to May 26-Lipper

(Reuters) – Global money market funds saw huge inflows in the week ended May 26, Refinitiv data showed, amid caution that quickening inflation could alter the direction of U.S. monetary policy and shake up asset markets. According to Refinitiv data, money market funds received an inflow of $53.2 billion, the...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Shares Advance Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - European shares were at record highs on Friday after reports said U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6trillion in federal spending plans for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day. Investors also wait for an update on the personal-consumption expenditures price...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS TSX futures rise as oil prices gain

Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as oil prices gained on optimism of a demand recovery, overshadowing concerns about more supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted. Brent crude was up 0.37% at $69.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.55% to $67.22.
Posted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar, yields firm ahead of U.S. inflation data

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Friday, as an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields pressured bullion, while investors awaited crucial U.S. inflation data later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,896.71 per ounce by 0054 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.8% so far this week and was on track for its fourth straight weekly gain. * U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.50 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.617% , increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week as layoffs subsided. * A separate report from the Commerce Department confirmed economic growth accelerated at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter. * Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said the labour market was tighter than levels of employment suggest. * Investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure. * Fed officials have recently downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Japan's unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed, underscoring the pain that the country's prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. * Palladium was steady at $2,806.21 per ounce, silver eased 0.1% to $27.84 and platinum rose 0.1% to $1,180.81. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France GDP QQ Final Q1 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY May 0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final May 1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM April 1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final May (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich)
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

* Dollar index continues rise from 4-1/2 month lows * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan steady near 6.37 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday. The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April. The turnabout came after the dollar index had lost about 3% since March as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in backing away from easy money policies. The euro was down 0.3% at $1.216, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.416, having struggled around $1.42 earlier this week.. On Monday the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but did not move bond and stock markets dramatically in the morning when it was released. It showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The dollar continued to gain on the Japanese yen, hitting a seven-week high and rising 0.2% on the day to 110.02. Reasons for the yen weakness, analysts said, include Japan's rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s onshore yuan hit a new three-year high and traded around 6.37 versus the dollar. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux said. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 5% at $36,682 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 7% at around $2,561. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2330 90.0120 +0.26% 0.280% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2160 $1.2195 -0.28% -0.47% +$1.2200 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.8300 +0.20% +6.51% +110.1950 +109.7950 Euro/Yen 133.78 133.93 -0.11% +5.40% +133.9900 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9008 0.8967 +0.47% +1.83% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4162 $1.4203 -0.27% +3.67% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2067 +0.19% -5.06% +1.2120 +1.2067 Aussie/Dollar $0.7702 $0.7745 -0.54% +0.14% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0934 +0.16% +1.34% +1.0964 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8584 0.8584 +0.00% -3.95% +0.8595 +0.8576 NZ $0.7240 $0.7294 -0.80% +0.77% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.3450 +0.01% -2.81% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1498 10.1699 -0.20% -3.03% +10.2046 +10.1520 Dollar/Sweden 8.3165 8.2727 +0.24% +1.47% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1135 10.0895 +0.24% +0.37% +10.1284 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich)