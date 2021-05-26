Kickstarter Round-Up: Become a Witcher, Solve Crimes, and Defend Your Turf
Vengeance: Roll & Fight is an action movie in a box where you play avigilante intent on wiping out the gangs that plague your city. Designed by Dávid Turczi, Noralie Lubbers and Gordon Calleja, Vengeance: Roll & Fight is a mighty boards, action-packed twist on the roll and write genre, bringing a real-time dice-rolling system where you punch, throw and backflip your way through gang-infested dens. Why roll and write… when you can roll and fight!?