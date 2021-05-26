Kickstarter Round-Up: Become a Witcher, Solve Crimes, and Defend Your Turf

Yes, its true. Someone bothered to write a guide for this game 10 years after the game launched. Multiplayer is mostly dead and this game wasn't super popular to begin with. This guide is written with that perspective in mind. It explains the context of multiplayer trophies in the current environment. If things go well, you can have all the multiplayer trophies done in less than 30 minutes of playtime. However, you will likely spend a couple of days outside of the game trying to arrange multiplayer sessions and doing things like waking up early on the weekends in America to play with people who are playing in the evening in Europe to get this platinum done.