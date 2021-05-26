Milestone Relaunch: Press Conference with Denys Cowan and Reginald Hudlin

Milestone is back! Again! But… seriously, this time! Hey, it’s Kuya P, long time Milestone fan and I know we’ve been here before with Milestone and DC Comics but it is finally happening folks! I recently had the pleasure of attending a virtual press conference with Denys Cowan and Reginald Hudlin to discuss the release of Milestone Returns #0: Infinite Edition, the history of Milestone and some of the new talent working on the titles and more! Originally, I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, so I called on fellow NOC, Jamal Michel to attend and as it turned out, we both had the luxury of talking and speaking with the Milestone team. Check out our thoughts coming out of the conference along with some of the information that was shared!