Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Allgaiers welcome baby girl ahead of Charlotte race weekend

By Staff Report
NASCAR
 8 days ago

The Allgaiers have welcomed a second baby girl into their family as both Justin and Ashley Allgaier revealed the birth of Willow Leigh Allgaier on social media Wednesday afternoon. Justin Allgaier, who drives JR Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series, is already a two-time winner through 11 races...

www.nascar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Allgaier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Welcome Baby Girl#Our Little Family#Charlotte#Allgaiers#Chevrolet#Lil Gator#Love#Lil#Pic#Ashleyallgaier#J Allgaier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsNBC Sports

AJ Allmendinger remembers special day with Darlington throwback

Nearly seven years later, it’s still sweet for AJ Allmendinger. That win is being commemorated with Allmendinger’s throwback paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. His No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, which starts on pole, will mimic the JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet he took to victory at...
Motorsportsculturemap.com

NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend experience will include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series practice on Friday; Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series practice, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, the inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 225, the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250, and the first of two Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series races of the weekend on Saturday; and NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, the second Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series race, and the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

Jason Kitzmiller optimistic ahead of Charlotte ARCA debut

Set for his third ARCA Menards Series start of the 2021 season, CR7 Motorsports’ Jason Kitzmiller invades Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway for Saturday night’s General Tire 150 hopeful to deliver his fourth career top-10 finish. Kitzmiller will eye his 10th career ARCA start determined to improve on his respectable 15th...
Concord, NCspeedsport.com

Ty Dillon Joins Our For Charlotte Xfinity Race

CONCORD, N.C. – Our Motorsports announced Wednesday that Ty Dillon has been added to the team’s driver roster for its No. 23 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon will pilot the entry in this weekend’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. A native of Welcome, N.C., will have sponsorship from AMMO Inc. and GunBroker.com for the 300-mile race.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Surprise! Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail Welcome Baby Girl

The couple secretly welcomed a baby girl, the “Shameless” star announced on Instagram. Rossum wrote, “5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”. Emmy included some gorgeous black-and-white maternity shots, including one of herself in a white bra and jeans that shows off...
Charlotte, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Hendrick Motorsports drivers vying to achieve milestone victory. The magic number is 269, and four drivers have a vested interest in getting there. Hendrick Motorsports’ next NASCAR Cup Series victory will be the organization’s 269th and will break a tie with Petty Enterprises for most all-time—a tie that has existed for one week, since reigning series champion Chase Elliott picked up the 268th win for HMS last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Race Report – Charlotte

Driver Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+84) Consistency paved the way for Austin Cindric’s second-place finish Saturday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver of the Carquest Ford Mustang racked up his ninth top-five finish in 12 starts this season. He scored his best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile oval. Cindric remains the leader in the series driver points standings, holding an 84-point edge over second-place Harrison Burton.
Concord, NCMorganton News Herald

Buchanan 18th, Gibbs victorious in Charlotte ARCA race

CONCORD — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. finished 18th as 18-year-old Ty Gibbs cruised to his second victory of the day at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, the General Tire 150. Buchanan, driving a self-owned No. 87 Ford, improved from his 22nd qualifying position in...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Charlotte 5.30.21

CHARLOTTE (May 30, 2021) – Kyle Busch (third) and Denny Hamlin (seventh) drove to top-10 finishes in their Toyota Camrys in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday evening. Toyota Post-Race Recap. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Charlotte Motor Speedway. Race 15 of 36 – 400 laps, 600 miles.
Concord, NCenquirerjournal.com

Larson's victory at Charlotte historic for Hendrick Racing

CONCORD — In dominating fashion, Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s longest race on Sunday night and in the process gave team owner Rick Hendrick a record 269th victory, most in NASCAR Cup Series history. Larson’s win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was the eighth of his career and...
Motorsports995qyk.com

Record Breaking Win for Kyle Larson at Charlotte! #NASCAR

Kyle Larson gets win number 2 for the season and #269 for Hendrick Motorsports! We’ll cover all of the action from the Crown Jewel Coca Cola 600! We’ll cover all the standings and Fantasy results after Charlotte. Get ready for another road course! This time it’s wine country, Sonoma!. Be...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

JR Motorsports — NXS Mid-Ohio Preview

RACE: B&L Transport 170 (75 laps / 169.35 miles) Broadcast Information – TV: 1 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90. • In four starts at the 2.258-mile Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Michael Annett has improved his results in each event, his best coming in 2019 when the Iowa native finished 13th.
yourblackworld.net

Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Baby at 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50, has joyfully announced the arrival of her first child. She broke her silence on Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, surprising fans with news of the arrival of her “beautiful little” baby girl. She posted an adorable photo in which she cradled her newborn’s feet. She neither divulged the baby’s name nor showed her face.
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats. Starts: 2, Best start: 10, Best finish: 5, Top 5: 1. Starts: 9, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 125. Notes:. Track history: In addition to his two Camping World Trucks starts at...
Corning, CANBC Sports

Familiar place, unfamiliar track for Tyler Reddick this weekend

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway is a home race in name only for Tyler Reddick. The Richard Childress Racing driver grew up in Corning, California, a little over two hours north of the twisting road course. But he’s never turned a single lap there. Last year’s Cup...
Motorsportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weekend Preview: Sonoma Raceway

If your name isn't Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven't won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR's premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic.