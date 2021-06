Pull up an app like DoorDash, tap a couple buttons on your phone and you can get almost any kind of food delivered to your door in under an hour. In previous episodes of Dish City, we’ve covered how this wasn’t always the case. Third-party delivery apps grew out of a demand partially discovered by American Chinese restaurants and technology developed by ‘Big Pizza’ companies. But during the past year’s pandemic, delivery has boomed – not just as a way to enjoy restaurant food while socially distanced, but as a way to support local businesses.