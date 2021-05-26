The BTS Meal is Finally Here: Take a Peek at the Merch

McDonald's soon-to-be-released BTS meal is a bit of a departure from the chain's previous celebrity meal deals. Both the Travis Scott and J. Balvin menus were supposedly based on those stars' go-to orders, but the BTS meal would be the first one named after an entire group. The meal, available on May 26, will include 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. So do all, or any, of the BTS members actually list McDonald's chicken nuggets among their favorite dishes? They're not really saying, and, more to the point, neither is Mickey D's. A press release put out by the latter organization (via PR Newswire) made no such claims, merely quoting BTS' record label as saying that "The band has great memories with McDonald's." Memories of what, they don't say.