newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The BTS Meal is Finally Here: Take a Peek at the Merch

By Laura Sirikul
thenerdsofcolor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anticipated BTS and McDonald’s collaboration is now at your local McDonald’s. You can order the BTS Meal, which consists of a 10-piece chicken nugget meal with French fries and a drink, along with two special sauces — Cajun and Sweet Chili. Get your scrapbooks ready for the BTS labels that are placed on the meal.

thenerdsofcolor.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Food Drink#Tote Bags#Hoodies#Bts Meal Day#Mcdonald#The Weverse Shop#Cajun#Lunch Parties#French Fries#Purses#Sandals#Scrapbooks#Luck#Collaboration#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
BTS
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Checking In With Mama: On Meal-Matching Programs, Merch, & Their Collaboration With Beverly Soon Tofu

An interview with Jared Jue and Alice Han of Mama’s Drive-By Kitchen on what the revolutionary pop-up has been up to. As the weather heats up, and we move into summer (see ya, allergy season), a new era has sprung for Mama’s Drive-By Kitchen. A lot has changed since we last checked up on the revolutionary charity initiative/restaurant pop-up/delivery platform. They’ve completed massive collaborations with everyone from the new Thai restaurant Holy Basil to 118-year-old Fugetsu-Do in Little Tokyo, introduced a meal-matching program, and have gone from up-and-coming pop-up to radical restaurant cooperative.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
Cell PhonesEast Bay Times

BTS McDonald’s meal launches today — with cool merch to boot

After months of waiting, U.S. fans can finally enjoy the BTS Meal at McDonald’s. McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. began selling the meal — celebrating the famed K-pop band, which arguably ranks as the world’s most popular musical act — on Wednesday (May 26). It reportedly goes on sale in South Korea on May 27.
MusicElite Daily

This Is Not A Drill, ARMYs: The BTS x McDonald's Collab Merch Includes Photocards

Billboard Music Awards 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. BTS has surprised ARMYs once again. Just a day before McDonald’s launches its BTS Meal in the United States on Wednesday, May 26, the group announced their partnership with the food giant includes exclusive merchandise as well. Although they didn’t reveal exactly what goodies fans can purchase, one thing’s for sure: ARMYs will be able to get their hands on special photocards. Since they’ll likely sell out quickly, here’s everything you need to know about the BTS x McDonald's collab merch in order to make sure you snag them.
Designers & CollectionsNHPR

K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

It's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Food & Drinksvegoutmag.com

Store-Bought Vegan Snacks for Kids

Kids and snacks go hand-in-hand … literally. How about some fun, plant-based options to add into the fruit and veggie snack rotation? Squash the little midday hungries with products ranging from crunchy corn bites and soft-baked cookies to veggie straws and rice crispy treats. Check out our list of 10 kid-approved nibbles to level-up snacktime.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Customers Are Jealous Of These Employee-Only Fried Mac And Cheese Bites

When you think of Chick-fil-A, what comes to your mind? Is it the brand's signature chicken sandwich? Or perhaps you're partial to the Chick-fil-A nuggets and like to slather them with ketchup before wolfing them down. Chick-fil-A is a favorite across the nation for good reason. The brand is proud of the fact that all its ingredients are fresh. Its website states, "Since the beginning, we've served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, and we bread it by hand in our restaurants. Produce is delivered fresh to our kitchens several times a week."
Recipesmarketingdive.com

McDonald's hypes BTS menu collab with in-app content, merch drop

McDonald's revealed the details of its menu collaboration with K-pop group BTS, which will be supported by dynamic in-app content, a merchandise line and national TV advertising, according to a press release. The partnership was first teased in mid-April. At 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the burger chain and BTS will...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What The Members Of BTS Really Eat

McDonald's soon-to-be-released BTS meal is a bit of a departure from the chain's previous celebrity meal deals. Both the Travis Scott and J. Balvin menus were supposedly based on those stars' go-to orders, but the BTS meal would be the first one named after an entire group. The meal, available on May 26, will include 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. So do all, or any, of the BTS members actually list McDonald's chicken nuggets among their favorite dishes? They're not really saying, and, more to the point, neither is Mickey D's. A press release put out by the latter organization (via PR Newswire) made no such claims, merely quoting BTS' record label as saying that "The band has great memories with McDonald's." Memories of what, they don't say.
Restaurantsmashed.com

KFC Australia's Newest Menu Items Have This Boozy Ingredient

There is something about enjoying an ice cold beer with a nice, warm plate of fried chicken that just makes sense. The pair just seems to go well together, with the cool, refreshing beverage perfectly complementing the satisfying comfort food. And now, KFC Australia has decided to make the most of this perfect pair with the launch of its new craft beer burger and beer marinated chicken tenders.
Recipeslodivalleynews.com

All the tips for having the perfect artisan burger

Who knows this complete artisanal hamburger recipe, from making burgers, mayonnaise and caramelized onions, to how to make crunchy bacon, Felipe Andrade, from Janella Barr. 140 Grams burger (with your choice of mix) Two slices of cheddar cheese, cooked. Two slices of bacon. 1 whole onion caramelized. Handmade mayonnaise. ghee.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Instacart finds that healthy at-home meals are here to stay

While many people might be longing for a seat at their favorite restaurant’s table, Instacart revealed a food trend that seems to have lost the “fad” label and has become a permanent lifestyle choice. Even though a classic comfort food might be that bite of nostalgia, the food has been transformed with a healthy eating twist. Although the phrase might sound too contrite, people are having their cake and eating it too.
Food & Drinkskarenskitchenstories.com

Pub-Style Short Rib Burgers with Gorgonzola, Crispy Fried Shallots, and Secret Sauce

These pub-style short rib burgers with gorgonzola, crispy fried shallots, and secret sauce are thick, juicy, and meaty. The deal with this burger is not how much you can pile on it. It's more about the meat. First, each burger contains half a pound of beef. Second, the meat comes from short ribs, pretty much the most flavorful cut of beef there is (at least for me).