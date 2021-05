Well, that didn’t last long. WWE has announced that they and lead Raw commentator Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanked Adnan for his work on the show. Virk was hired as the lead commentator for Raw on April 12, 2021, one day after WrestleMania 37. His first show was that evening. It is unknown at this time why Virk decided to leave the company.