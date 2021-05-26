Texas Lawmakers Make Big Decision on Sports Teams That Don't Play National Anthem
Texas lawmakers voted to approve a bill that would withhold funding from state sports teams that choose not to play the national anthem before athletic events, according to The Hill. Senate Bill 4, which is also called the "Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act," states that pro sports teams would forfeit the opportunity to further receive money from the state and could be required to "repay any money paid to the team by this state or any governmental entity." The bill was passed by the house and will now seek approval from Gov. Greg Abbott.popculture.com