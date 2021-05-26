Texas Lawmakers Make Big Decision on Sports Teams That Don't Play National Anthem

Back in November, long-tenured ESPN college football writer Ivan Maisel was one of around 300 employees let go around that company’s most recent wave of layoffs. In 2002, Maisel was the first college football writer hired for ESPN.com, and he had played a large role in their coverage since then. Now, he’s announced his next move, joining soon-to-launch college sports site network On3.com, which involves Shannon Terry (as CEO) and many others who previously worked at Rivals and 247 Sports. Maisel said he’s headed there as vice president of editorial, as a senior writer, and as an investor. Here’s more from Maisel’s post on the new site on why he made that move: