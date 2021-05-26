Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Texas Lawmakers Make Big Decision on Sports Teams That Don't Play National Anthem

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas lawmakers voted to approve a bill that would withhold funding from state sports teams that choose not to play the national anthem before athletic events, according to The Hill. Senate Bill 4, which is also called the "Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act," states that pro sports teams would forfeit the opportunity to further receive money from the state and could be required to "repay any money paid to the team by this state or any governmental entity." The bill was passed by the house and will now seek approval from Gov. Greg Abbott.

popculture.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Gene Wu
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Colin Kaepernick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Anthem#Police Brutality#Cuban American#State Lawmakers#Team Sports#House Lawmakers#Nba Teams#Senate#The Texas Tribune#The Dallas Mavericks#Texas Lawmakers#State Sports Teams#Legislation#Athletic Events#Pro Sports#Gov Greg Abbott#Free Speech#Respect#Star#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
NBApatriotdailypress.org

Mark Cuban stopped playing the national anthem at Mavericks’ games. Texas Republicans hit back by passing new bill.

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks stopped playing the national anthem before their NBA home games in February, in what is believed to be the first professional sports team to ban “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games. Texas Republicans were dismayed that the Mavericks wouldn’t play the national anthem before their games, so they hit back at Cuban where it hurts: in the purse strings.
Politicseasttexasradio.com

National Anthem To Be Required At Pro Sports Games

OPERATION VICTOR ECHO TANGO Is a Veteran oriented 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization. With strong bipartisan support, the Texas Senate has approved a bill that would require professional sports teams with government contracts to play the national anthem before each game. Ten of the 13 Senate Democrats voted, with all 18 Republicans in support of the bill. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the issue a priority after Mark Cuban stopped playing the anthem before Dallas Mavericks games in February.
MLBtennesseestar.com

MLB Sued for Moving All Star Game from Atlanta

A Texas nonprofit is suing Major League Baseball (MLB) after the league moved its 2021 All Star game from Atlanta to Denver, Colorado in protest over a recently-implemented voter ID law. “A 21-page lawsuit by conservative small-business advocacy organization Job Creators Network, filed Monday in federal court in New York,...
NFLbloomberglaw.com

Winston, Latham Take Lead for NFL Players Union in Pandemic Year

Both law firms longtime advisers to pro football players union. The National Football League Players Association paid nearly $5.2 million to more than a dozen outside law firms during its most recent fiscal year, with Winston & Strawn and Latham & Watkins racking up most of the fees, according to a recently filed financial statement.
College SportsAwful Announcing

ESPN veteran Ivan Maisel joins new On3 college sports website network as vice president of editorial and investor

Back in November, long-tenured ESPN college football writer Ivan Maisel was one of around 300 employees let go around that company’s most recent wave of layoffs. In 2002, Maisel was the first college football writer hired for ESPN.com, and he had played a large role in their coverage since then. Now, he’s announced his next move, joining soon-to-launch college sports site network On3.com, which involves Shannon Terry (as CEO) and many others who previously worked at Rivals and 247 Sports. Maisel said he’s headed there as vice president of editorial, as a senior writer, and as an investor. Here’s more from Maisel’s post on the new site on why he made that move: