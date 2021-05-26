Google Pixel phones may offer to translate apps for you on Android 12

One of the biggest hurdles to joining Team Pixel is availability: Google just doesn’t sell their phones in every country like Samsung or Apple. For example, Google’s upcoming Pixel 5a 5G is only confirmed to launch in two countries so far: the U.S. and Japan. Importing a Pixel phone is always an option, and Google does a great job at making sure its software is readable in most languages. But what about third-party services? In Chrome, you can use the built-in translation tool to translate webpages to your native tongue, but there’s currently no way to do that for Android apps. That’s set to change with a new feature in Android 12, and we’ve spotted evidence suggesting it’ll be available on Pixel phones.