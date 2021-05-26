BlizzCon 2021 Is Canceled, Global Event Planned For 'Early Part Of Next Year'

For all of you brining up Covid... You do know the virus is currently on a massive decline right now in the US right? And this is with many states already lifting mandates, many of which have been lifted about a month ago and yet cases are still declining. Sports venues are opening up right now to more and more people, schools are planning to be full in person this coming fall, more things are opened up this summer... I can go on. The vaccine has clearly worked in suppressing the spread, hence this massive decline and things getting back on track.