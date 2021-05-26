Cancel
BlizzCon 2021 Is Canceled, Global Event Planned For 'Early Part Of Next Year'

Cover picture for the articleBlizzCon has been canceled this year, per a new statement by Blizzard, instead the company is opting for a "global event" akin to BlizzConline early next year. The statement released on the Blizzard website cites the fluctuating gathering guidelines in California especially, as Anaheim is typically where the conference is held each year, as a reason for canceling the annual event. Earlier this year the company held BlizzConline, a digital event which took the place of last year's canceled in-person gathering, and it looks like the company is planning more of the same for next year.

