Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives January Release Date

Square Enix released a new set of images for people to check out from Legend Of Mana before the game drops next month. if you haven't already seen parts of this, it is a remastered version of the fourth game from the Mana series, being released on the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. Aside from upgrades and improvements to the game that fix any lingering issues from the original, you're getting redrawn backgrounds that bring this classic title to life 22 years later. You can check out the images below as well as notes from the team about new additions and improvements being added to this one.