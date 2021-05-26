Cancel
Pokémon Legends: Arceus Receives January Release Date

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company International has confirmed a release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch. The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.

