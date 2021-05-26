Best MacBook and Macs: top Apple desktops and laptops

The latest M1-powered Macs are some of the most powerful laptops available in the markets. And they get even better when you can get one on sale. You can currently get a new M1 Mac mini for just $800. This is the 512GB variant which also comes with 8GB RAM under the hood. Now, you will get a first $70 discount on the product’s landing page, but you will get the other $29 savings at checkout. If you feel like you can live with less storage, the 256GB variant is also on sale, and you can get one with the same 8GB RAM for $600 after a $69 discount which will be reflected at checkout.