PS5 restock sold out at GameStop — where to find inventory next

If you're not following our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider then you probably missed the surprise Sam's Club restock overnight at 12:36am EDT, the store's first in 55 days. The good news is that he expects to see the Sony console back in stock at multiple stores in the US later this week and – if you follow Matt's Twitter account and turn on notifications – he'll send you an alert as soon as PS5 is in stock. Matt is tracking PS5 at all major US stores, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, Antonline and Sony Direct to a new a few possibilities for this week. As soon as the next PS5 drop happens, we'll have the news here and live on Twitter.