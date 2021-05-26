Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

One of the best decades for sneakers and fashion was the 90s. The early years of the decade were filled with colorful geometric shapes that made any outfit stand out. This was a look that was present on various Air Jordan models of the era, including the Air Jordan 7. One of the more popular colorways of that particular shoe was the "Bordeaux" offering which was known for its grey, black, and purple aesthetics. There were even some extra flourishes throughout the shoe, which gave it that 90s feel.