Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Release Date Revealed

By Noah Hoff
attackofthefanboy.com
 15 days ago

Pokémon’s Sinnoh is a region of still lakes and towering mountains, calm quiet forests and towns nestled among flowers, all bustling with Pokémon. From the introduction of some of the most interesting and unique Pokémon to the dynamic exhilarating Pokémon battles, it is easy to see why Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are so beloved. And soon, Pokémon fans everywhere will be able to recapture that magic with the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl whose release date has been revealed for November 19th 2021.

attackofthefanboy.com
