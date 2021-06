Playing Minecraft with your best mates is some of the most enjoyable memories you can ever make with them, and it can be such a bummer when you have a friend who plays Minecraft, but uses a different device than you, meaning you are not able to play Minecraft with them… right? Well no! Absolutely not. In this article, we will be showing you how you can play Minecraft cross-platform with your friends who do not use the same device to run the game as you do. Make sure to follow closely for the most desirable results. Right, let’s get into it.