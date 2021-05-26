Cancel
Blizzard cancels BlizzCon 2021, is planning digital and physical event early next year

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has officially cancelled its BlizzCon live event for the second year running, citing the "ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic". Last year's real-world BlizzCon was cancelled due to coronavirus-related "health and safety considerations", and its long-awaited digital-only replacement - formally titled BlizzConline - eventually took place in February this year. Since then, it's been unclear if Blizzard was still planning to press ahead with a proper large-scale physical gathering in 2021, perhaps around the early November weekend usually reserved for its BlizzCon shows.

