newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analysis: Early or late cycle? Fast-running bull market unnerves investors

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Will history's longest-ever bull market be followed by one of the shortest?. It's been just over a year since a new business cycle kicked off, yet the speed at which it's progressing is unnerving some investors who fear the swift-running bull market is headed for an abrupt end over the coming year.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Bull Markets#Interest Rates#Investors#Global Stock Markets#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#J P Morgan Private Bank#Cape#Swiss#Ubp#Federal Reserve#S P#Market Cycles#Business Cycle#Global Stock Valuations#Global Equity Gains#World Stocks#Stronger Fundamentals#Investment Strategist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

European stocks fall from record but post fourth monthly gain

(Reuters) -European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major markets, but optimism over a swift economic recovery helped the STOXX 600 index mark its fourth straight month of gains. The pan-European index was down 0.5%, with shares in Frankfurt and Paris dropping...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING -- Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in May...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Economy Can Handle the Sharp Rise in Inflation, Market Bull Ed Yardeni Predicts

The post-lockdown spending frenzy may contribute to a sharp rise in inflation, but Ed Yardeni believes the economy can handle it. Yardeni, who spent decades on Wall Street running investment strategy for major firms including Prudential and Deutsche Bank, sees inflationary pressures as a temporary byproduct tied to massive reopenings and historic liquidity.
Marketswmleader.com

Bull Markets for Cryptocurrencies Expected: TRON Founder

Oil Climbs Toward $67 With Market Focused on OPEC+ Policy Meet. (Bloomberg) — Oil advanced in Asian trading with the market focused on an OPEC+ supply policy meeting early this week and any commentary around the prospect for returning Iranian supply.Futures in New York rose toward $67 a barrel after falling 0.8% on Friday. OPEC and its allies are expected to stick with a decision to boost output in July when the group gathers Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg survey last week. While rebounding demand is driving prices higher, the possibility of more barrels from Iran should a nuclear deal be revived is clouding the outlook.Iran and world powers have resumed discussions, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said in a tweet, adding that there was an understanding among the countries involved that “the current round should be final.”Oil is poised for a second straight monthly gain as the U.S., China and parts of Europe lead a robust demand recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a virus comeback across Asia. American gasoline stockpiles have declined and consumption gained in the lead up to the Memorial Day weekend, which heralds the start of the summer driving season and peak fuel demand.“The best course of action for the alliance tomorrow may be to stay on an even keel, maintaining the current pace of tapering,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil consultancy Vanda Insights. “The latest waves driven by virus variants and a slow pace of vaccinations suggests it will be a very gradual exit from the pandemic through the second half.”The prompt timespread for Brent was 38 cents a barrel in backwardation — a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 9 cents a week earlier.See also: Last Week Was When the World Changed for Big Oil: Julian LeeWhen OPEC+ meets on Tuesday, investors will also be looking for any clues on the next stage of the group’s supply policy amid growing expectations for demand to accelerate through the end of the year. As for July, all but four of 24 analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the alliance would ratify a planned increase of 840,000 barrels a day.A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry, meanwhile, was little changed in May as soaring input prices weighed on smaller factories, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked for now. Indian data later Monday is forecast to show the nation’s gross domestic product during the first quarter posted a slight pickup in growth year-on-year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Futures, Stocks Decline With Jobs Data in View: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. futures slipped together with European shares on Monday as merchants await contemporary catalysts, with the important thing American jobs information later this week set to supply additional clues on the outlook for the most important economic system. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged down amid...
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD June forecast: will the euro maintain its momentum?

The EUR/USD has risen for the past two consecutive months. There are worries that the ECB will move before the Fed. This is despite the fact that the US is recovering faster than the EU. The EUR/USD rose for the second straight month in May as the US dollar continued...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Growth Stock Bull Market About to Make a Comeback?

Following the epic gains in many growth stocks in 2020, it wasn't surprising to see them pull back earlier this year. Many of these highly valued stocks were arguably overdue for a breather. But with lots of growth stocks finally starting to make a comeback, is the growth stock bull market about to make a comeback?
Stockstheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: What drives the stock market?

The age-old question for investors is ‘what are the forces that drive stock markets higher or lower?’. There are no perfect answers, which is why theories abound as numerous as the promises of snake oil salesmen. In this brief article, I will share some of the research carried out by Renaissance Investment Group indicating the important role of the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve Bank, in determining the direction of the stock market over the recent past.
BusinessWashington Post

Emerging Markets Offer Litmus Test for Traders’ Bold Rate Bets

When it comes to betting on higher borrowing costs in the developing world, some investors may be getting ahead of themselves. In markets from South Africa to Mexico and South Korea, traders are penciling in a faster pace of interest-rate hikes than what economists say is currently warranted based on the inflation outlook.
StocksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks capped a listless day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Friday and the S&P 500’s first weekly rise in three weeks. Gains in technology and healthcare companies outweighed a slide in communications, retail and other businesses. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 0.1% and notched a 1.2% gain for the week.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. rallies, unshaken by inflation surge

On Friday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had wrapped up the day in an affirmative territory with benchmark S&P 500 and trade-sensitive Dow snapping up their first weekly percentage gains following three straight weeks of declines, as investors seemed to have turned a blind eye to a stronger-than-anticipated inflation reading.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Bulls leanest in seven months

* Crude little changed; gold, dollar flat; bitcoin down >4%%. May 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. BULLS LEANEST IN SEVEN MONTHS (1300 EDT/1700 GMT) Optimism among individual investors over...
Stocksfreightwaves.com

Late investor activity lowers JD Logistics’ initial stock gains

On Friday, JD Logistics (HKG:2618), the logistics spinoff of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), made its Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut priced at $HK40.36. It hit its peak of $HK47.75 and eventually gave up those gains, closing at $HK41.70 for a 3.3% gain. Much of this drop from the peak...
Stocksmarketrebellion.com

Bulls qualify for fast gains with $RKT

Rocket (RKT) has rallied sharply today, qualifying bullish option traders exponential gains on positions opened only yesterday. Just yesterday on May 26, Market Rebellion’s Unusual Activity Service found that 12,000 Weekly $17.50 calls, expiring this Friday, May 28, were bought for $0.12 to $0.36 with shares at $17.02. This was clearly fresh buying, as open interest in the strike was just 7,163 contracts before the activity appeared.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Bulls likely to prevail

Upside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the weekly resistance level at 1.2132 during yesterday's trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The possible target for buyers will...