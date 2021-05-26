Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Remake Sinnoh in November; Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hits in January

Galarian Zigzagoon is one of the few Galarian Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon typically appear during exclusive events. They’re a great addition to the game for any Pokémon collector looking to expand their collection and want to improve their rosters. Galarian Zigzagoon’s evolved form, Obstagoon, is an exceptional Pokémon for players to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It’s primarily a defensive Pokémon that can spam its attacks, making it a great Pokémon to eliminate and bait an opponent’s shields. During the Luminous Legends Y event, there are a handful of ways for you to obtain Galarian Zigzagoon, and later, its shiny form.