Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Remake Sinnoh in November; Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hits in January
It’s almost sinful how good we Sinnoh fans have it lately. Not only are hotly-anticipated remakes of 2007’s DS-debut games Pokémon Diamond & Pearl on the way, but a tantalizingly open take on the region’s distant past is right behind them. And, if I’m being silly, Ash and Goh are visiting Sinnoh here and there in the anime, too — but they’re also visiting everywhere else, so maybe that’s not so big a deal.www.rpgfan.com