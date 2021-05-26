newsbreak-logo
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Remake Sinnoh in November; Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hits in January

By Quinton O'Connor
rpgfan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost sinful how good we Sinnoh fans have it lately. Not only are hotly-anticipated remakes of 2007’s DS-debut games Pokémon Diamond & Pearl on the way, but a tantalizingly open take on the region’s distant past is right behind them. And, if I’m being silly, Ash and Goh are visiting Sinnoh here and there in the anime, too — but they’re also visiting everywhere else, so maybe that’s not so big a deal.

