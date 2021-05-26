Cancel
BlizzCon 2021 is dead, long live BlizzConline 2022

PCGamesN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard still isn’t hosting BlizzCon this year. In-person conventions continue to be an iffy prospect around the world, and Blizzard has confirmed that there will be no BlizzCon in 2021. Instead, we’ll get another event similar in scope to BlizzConline in early 2022 that’ll be backed up with some smaller in-person gatherings.

www.pcgamesn.com
Video GamesEngadget

Blizzard has canceled BlizzCon 2021

BlizzCon won’t return in 2021. Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio. “Building an in-person BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that takes many months of preparation… and ultimately we’re now past the point where we’d be able to develop the kind of event we’d want to create for you in November,” BlizzCon Executive Producer Saralyn Smith .
blizzardwatch.com

The Queue: Long live the Queen

It’s Victoria Day for us up in Canada (and maybe elsewhere around the world) and we get the whole day off! That just goes to show you how much I really wanted to be here, and not that I wrote this Queue on Sunday evening or anything…. While you all...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Blizzard Will Not Be Holding A Physical BlizzCon In 2021

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a bit of a surprise announcement today as there will be no BlizzCon 2021 happening this year. At least, not in the physical sense. Those of you hoping for a return to Anaheim this year will have to wait until 2022, as the company revealed today they will not be holding an event this November due to the continued issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the country is slowly getting vaccinated, it seems the state of California isn't moving at the pace the company would like for them to actually start planning an event in a convention hall. It looks like the company will be aiming to do another BlizzConline event in 2022, but plans for that are super early so there are no more details than what we have here. You can read the statement below from Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

BlizzCon 2021 is not happening

Blizzard announced today that there will be no BlizzCon 2021. The annual event was first held in 2005, but the coronavirus pandemic squashed last year's event and has now ended plans for an in-person event this year (BlizzCon usually takes place in October or November). This February saw the first BlizzConline as a virtual replacement for the missed 2020 event (and it had plenty going on), and it looks like something similar—but with a twist—will fill the gap until late 2022 at least.
Video GamesHearthPwn

BlizzCon and Our Latest Plans

Blizzard just announced that an in-person BlizzCon is not happening this year, but that there will be a replacement event early next year and hopefully Blizzcon can be done as we all expect it again somewhere after that. Quote from Blizzard. Greetings Blizzard community,. I hope you’re all staying safe...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

BlizzCon 2021 will not be a thing, Blizzard plans for early 2022

BlizzConline was sort of fun but fans were mostly awaiting the return of BlizzCon in 2021. Well, now it looks like that is not happening. Earlier today, Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith, announced that BlizzCon is canceled for 2021 as well. According to Smith, Blizzard started discussing the possibility of BlizzCon as California's guidelines around in-person gatherings started to loosen up. But the team ultimately decided that BlizzCon wasn't possible for a second year in a row.
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

BlizzCon 2021 is canceled, BlizzConline returns early next year

Recap: BlizzCon 2021, originally scheduled in November, has been cancelled due to concerns over public health, as well as logistical complications, driven by the Covid-19 pandemic. The convention will instead be delayed to the start of 2022 and replaced by global online events similar to BlizzConline which took place earlier this year.
Video GamesIGN

There Won't be a BlizzCon This Year, Either

Blizzard has announced that it will not be able to host an in-person BlizzCon this year either as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. In a new blog post, BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith announced that the "ongoing complexities and uncertainties" of the pandemic have prevented Blizzard from moving forward on several fronts in regards to hosting an in-person show. As a result, Blizzard is now "past the point where we'd be able to develop the kind of event we'd want to create" in November.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Blizzard – Don’t Expect BlizzCon This Year

Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon at Blizzard Entertainment, has taken to the official site with a new blog post to share the team’s plans regarding the company’s yearly in-person gathering. As guidelines in California around in-person gatherings continue to evolve and the status of the pandemic fluctuates around the...
Video Gameswccftech.com

BlizzCon In-Person Event Cancelled Again for 2021, BlizzConline Happening in 2022

Earlier this year, with vaccines seemingly turning the tide against COVID-19, there was some optimism that in-person gaming events would be returning this year, but that increasingly seems to not be the case. E3 is all-digital, Gamescom is all-digital, and now it’s been announced BlizzCon won’t be happening at all. This is the second year in a row a traditional BlizzCon event has been called off. Here’s Blizzard’s explanation for the decision…
Video Gamesstevivor.com

BlizzCon 2021 cancelled, 2022 global event in planning

BlizzCon 2021 has been cancelled, marking the second year in a row Blizzard’s big global fan event has been shelved. Last week, Blizzard confirmed that BlizzCon 2021 would not take place due to “ongoing complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic.”. Instead, the publisher plans to hold a global event in...
