Google Chrome is the most popular browser with 3 billion users — Microsoft Edge drastically falls behind
A new browser market share report has revealed Google Chrome is the most popular browser by far, with more than three billion internet users using the Chromium browser. According to a recent Atlas VPN report (via TechRadar), there is a whopping total of 3,258,256,887 internet users using Chrome around the globe, with every other browser including Apple's Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge struggling to reach the one billion mark.www.laptopmag.com