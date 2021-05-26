Google Chrome is the most popular browser with 3 billion users — Microsoft Edge drastically falls behind

With Google Photos changing its storage policies in one week, the firm is reminding users about the change and offering some transition help. “Six months ago, we announced a change to our High quality storage policy that allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage and build Google Photos for the future,” Google director Andy Abramson writes. “On Tuesday, June 1, we’ll start rolling out this change so that any new photos and videos you back up will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member.”