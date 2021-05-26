Cancel
Computers

Google Chrome is the most popular browser with 3 billion users — Microsoft Edge drastically falls behind

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new browser market share report has revealed Google Chrome is the most popular browser by far, with more than three billion internet users using the Chromium browser. According to a recent Atlas VPN report (via TechRadar), there is a whopping total of 3,258,256,887 internet users using Chrome around the globe, with every other browser including Apple's Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge struggling to reach the one billion mark.

www.laptopmag.com
