A few days ago, we compared the most advanced last-generation tablets out there: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, iPad Pro M1 12.9, and Huawei MatePad Pro 12 2021. But these tablets also come in smaller variants with more affordable price tags. We are talking about the Huawei MatePad Pro 10.8, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and the iPad Pro M1 11. Besides the dimensions, there are also other differences in the specs sheets of these tablets. Through this specs comparison, you can discover which differences we are talking about and also the difference between each of these three models.