Apple's A15 Bionic processors already being produced at TSMC

By Bogdan Solca
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigiTimes informs that the production for Apple’s A15 Bionic chips is already under way at TSMC. The upcoming processors will be produced on the improved N5P nodes and will see demand surpassing that of the A14 chips. Industry sources also mention that TSMC’s 5 nm technology is receiving another intermediate upgrade with the introduction of the N4 nodes in addition to the N5P already in use. These 4 nm nodes will be used to produce new Mac processors.

