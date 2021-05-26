Apple's A15 Bionic processors already being produced at TSMC

The 2021 iMac is both a blast from the past and a vision of the future. It is the best desktop Apple has made in years, perhaps ever, and a fittingly charming housing for the M1 chip that has changed the Mac computers in a profound way.It is by far the most delightful iMac that Apple has made ever since those rounded plastic machines that helped build the company as it is today. And its fun injection of colour should not be taken to suggest it does not mean business: it is astonishingly fast, able to take just about anything...