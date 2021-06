There will be no Galaxy Note 21 this year, Samsung has pretty much confirmed. In its place will be three phones, two of the foldable kind and the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition. The latter carries the torch for the Galaxy S21, which reportedly isn’t selling well after all. Now it seems that even the Galaxy S21 FE runs the risk of ending up being a failure or at least missing its window of opportunity if rumors are true that Samsung has paused production due to this or that problem with a critical component.