Earlier today, during the Summer Game Fest event, BANDAI NAMCO announced The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Not only was an announcement trailer shown off, but a release date was announced as well. BANDAI NAMCO says the game will launch in the Americas later this year, on October 22nd 2021. It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. You can check out the trailer over on Youtube since it’s age restricted. And down below is more info from BANDAI NAMCO about the game, in addition to details on what they’re including in a special edition they’re calling the Pazuzu Edition.