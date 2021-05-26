Cancel
These new Microsoft Surface Pro 5 and Surface Headphones deals are way too good to be ignored

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apart from treating Apple enthusiasts to some of the greatest (refurbished) iPhone 11 family deals ever, Woot is thinking about Microsoft's hardcore fans today as well, selling the noise-cancelling Surface Headphones and the powerful Surface Pro 5 at excellent prices in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

www.phonearena.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones#Microsoft Surface#Surface Tablets#Microsoft Corp#Wireless Audio#Surface Headphones#Amazon#Intel Core#Dolby Audio Premium#Type Cover Keyboard#Best Tablets#Powerful Stereo Speakers#Apple Enthusiasts#Processor#Storage#Microsd Card Reader#Battery Life#Noise#Excellent Prices
