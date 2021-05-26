These new Microsoft Surface Pro 5 and Surface Headphones deals are way too good to be ignored
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apart from treating Apple enthusiasts to some of the greatest (refurbished) iPhone 11 family deals ever, Woot is thinking about Microsoft's hardcore fans today as well, selling the noise-cancelling Surface Headphones and the powerful Surface Pro 5 at excellent prices in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.www.phonearena.com