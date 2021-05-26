No more pressure: Facebook, Instagram users now have option to hide like counts from posts

Instagram has undoubtedly become one of the most widely used social media apps in the world and Social Print Studio is cleverly jumping on this popularity to offer consumers something truly unique. The company is based in San Francisco and has been printing photos since 2010. However, this new service is completely revolutionizing the game. Dubbed 'Grid Poster,' Social Print Studio is basically allowing you to view your Instagram feed IRL ("in real life"). Individuals can now opt-in to print a range between 50 and 200 photos on a clean grid with a black or white background. The photographs are guaranteed to be of the highest quality, printed on professional 250 gsm Kodak photo paper with a luster finish. Frames are available in black or white for an additional cost.