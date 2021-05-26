Cancel
No more pressure: Facebook, Instagram users now have option to hide like counts from posts

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany mental health experts have concluded that the like button found on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram creates anxiety for those who subscribe to such services. Today, after a period of testing the effects of hiding like counts on Instagram, Facebook has announced that it will give users of both sites the ability to opt-in to this feature. During the testing stage, experts and users concluded that not seeing like counts helped take pressure off of some subscribers but it also annoyed others.

www.phonearena.com
