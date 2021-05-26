newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

The Shampoo And Conditioner Ingredients That Cause The Most Hair Damage

By Zrinka Peters
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many of us, taking time to shampoo and condition our hair is a relaxing, mini-spa-type experience. Because of that, we often choose shampoos and conditioners based on their lovely scent, luxurious sudsing ability, or promise to "moisturize" or "defrizz." But maybe we've been looking at it all wrong. It turns out that some of the ingredients commonly found in shampoos and conditioners are actually toxic and can not only damage hair over time, but can even contribute to bigger health problems, too. Let's look at three of the top offenders.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Breakage#Natural Hair#Hair Growth#Hair Types#Dry Shampoos#Dry Hair#Body Hair#Natural Ingredients#Sls#Md#Damage Hair#Thinning Hair#Hair Phthalates#Sodium Lauryl Sulfate#Foaming Surfactants#Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate#Preservatives#Conditioners#Parabens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Careprogramminginsider.com

Causes of Hair Loss: Why SMP is the Best Solution?

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Hair loss is a common problem in the life of both men and women. It can occur anywhere in our body, but in most cases, it will affect the scalp. Hair loss is not always easy to treat. It can cause mental distress to people who can’t embrace baldness, but other people can easily accept it as part of their lives.
Hair Carecurlynikki.com

The Top 10 (Fixable) Things That Damage Natural Hair

The Top 10 (Fixable) Things That Damage Natural Hair. Natural hair care can often seem like rocket science!. Your hair type and how best to cater to it. Ingredients to seek out in natural hair products. Natural hair product ingredients to avoid like the plague. A plethora of hairstyles that...
Hair Carevegamour.com

4 Benefits of GRO+ Advanced Hair Care Gummy Ingredients

If your hair needs a bit of a pick-me-up this holiday season, then VEGAMOUR’s GRO+ Advanced Hair Care Gummies should be at the top of your wish list. These delicious gummy vitamins feature broad-spectrum hemp oil to nourish hair and support healthy growth. Naturally flavored with grape and elderberry juice...
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best purple shampoos to neutralise brassy tones in blonde hair

Whether you’re a natural or a from-the-bottle blonde, chances are you’ll be familiar with the warm, yellow tones that creep in thanks to UV, pollution and heat damage.A purple shampoo has even more to offer now that we’re all leaving longer than we’d like before returning to the salon for fresh colour.Purple and yellow are complementary colours, meaning they cancel each other out to neutralise brassiness.Applying a purple shampoo has a similar, though less intense effect to having a toner applied at a salon – knocking back any warm, yellow or orange tones.They also work well on grey or white...
Hair Carethezoereport.com

Sorry, But Your Workout Is Low Key Damaging Your Hair

Staying loyal to your workout regimen can do wonders for your health and body. Your hair? Not so much. The issue: sweat. While sweating has some benefits (including helping the body release toxins as well as increasing circulation), sweat-laden hair is where the real damage can occur (think: clogged follicles, itchy scalp, and dryness). Not to mention, sweat just makes your hair feel dirty, whether you’re a dedicated gym buff or just plain sweat a lot naturally. That being said, over-washing your hair in an effort to get rid of said sweat can be even more damaging (if done frequently), creating quite the beauty catch-22.
Hair Caremoneysavingmom.com

Pureology Shampoo & Conditioner Set only $19.99 (Reg. $62!)

Wow! If you love Pureology hair products, this is a fantastic price on this Pureology Shampoo & Conditioner Set!. Zulily has this Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo & Conditioner Set for just $19.99 today!. This is currently $62 on Amazon and this is a super great deal for this brand. This...
Hair Carelongislandmediagroup.com

How To Prevent Damaged, Brassy Summer Hair!

A new haircut or a color change can align perfectly with the carefree spirit of summer. Summer may be an opportunity to experiment with lighter hues or highlights to complement the natural changes to hair that come with exposure to the sun and surf. Hair care routines after changing colors...
Hair Carenewbeauty.com

9 Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bars That Leave Hair Soft and Clean

As more beauty brands look for environmentally conscious ways to manufacture products, shampoo bars are one category at the forefront of the shift. Designed to care for both your hair and the Earth, shampoo bars offer the same benefits as their liquid counterparts, but in solid form with much less waste and zero plastic. Though some brands are focused entirely on the bar method, others are taking their existing fan-favorite liquid formulas and adapting them to solid form, making it easier for consumers to transition.
Hair CareNBC News

The 12 best shampoos of 2021 for every hair type and budget

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Shampooing is essential to...
Hair CareAllure

Batiste's Dry Shampoo Original Brings Second-Day Hair Back to Life

Rice starch (takes up oil and dirt and thickens hair fibers) The spray is white, but when you massage and brush it through hair, you can't see it; there's a fresh lemon scent. This will refresh a blowout and give roots a boost, but it disappears — you can't tell it's in there even when you run your fingers through your hair.
Hair CareSouth Whidbey Herald

HairFortin Review: Supplement Ingredients for Hair Regrowth?

Hairfortin is the latest hair health nutritional supplement with the ability to nourish using organically produced ingredients. James Green, the creator of Hairfortin hair products, claims to have spent years researching the right ingredients that can raise your hair. Using his background as a pharmacist, James and his team formulated Hairfortin. Today, most people are careful to choose hair products that use organic and natural ingredients.
Hair Care225batonrouge.com

Sugaring: A sweet ingredient offers lasting hair removal

Can an ingredient that is a staple in cookies, cakes and candy actually offer less painful and longer lasting hair removal?. The process known as sugaring has been tried and true for centuries. This ancient form of body hair removal is performed using a thick paste comprised only of sugar, lemon and water.
Hair Careinfluencive.com

Hair Mask Vs Hair Conditioner: What’s The Major Difference?

As much as every girl focuses on her skin, her focus is also on her hair. Even so, hair is an important part of our personality. Stress, poor eating, and deteriorated lifestyle also affect hair. This is the reason that the problem of hair loss, early white and rough hair...
Hair CareReal Simple

11 Salon-Worthy Hair Dryers That Minimize Heat Damage (and Give Your Hair a Perfect Blowout)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Who needs the salon when you can have an incredibly lush-looking blowout at home? Not to say that it's not nice to get pampered every once in a while, but sometimes you just gotta DIY it at home with the time and tools that you have. Although a proper hair brush and the right styling products are also important, a good hair dryer is perhaps the most important step in achieving voluminous, salon-worthy locks. Below, you'll find the 11 best hair dryers on the market at every price point, for a beautiful blowout that won't disappoint. Not only are these modern options technologically advanced, they're also designed to minimize heat damage and cut down drying time.
Skin CarePosted by
SPY

Streamline Your Showers With an All-In-One Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash

When it’s time to hit the showers and get clean, taking a long and relaxing steam sounds amazing. But that’s not always possible when you’re behind on time. Whether you’re running late for work, rushing to get clean at the gym, or just simply want to streamline your grooming routine as much as possible, a great all-in-one shampoo, conditioner, and body wash makes it easy to cleanse your hair and body at the same time using the same formula.
rnbcincy.com

TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar Gives Life To Dry Natural Hair

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coily, and wavy hair types naturally crave moisture. There are plenty of products available on the market designed with natural hair textures in mind, but sometimes stepping outside the box can do your haircare game justice. While traditional sulfate-free shampoos may be a permanent fixture in your routine, it may be wise to switch things up with a shampoo bar — especially since they last longer than liquid shampoo offerings.
Hair CareElle

13 Deep Conditioners for Natural Hair That Do The Work ﻿So You Don't Have To

No matter what your hair care routine looks like, no two wash day routines are the same. There are countless products, trends, and techniques in the natural hair community that promise healthy locks and bouncy curls for different textures and patterns. But a good deep conditioner is the one staple product that will help your hair reach its fullest potential. “It’s essential to keep textured strands moisturized, as it tends to get drier than other hair types. Deep conditioning is a great way to penetrate your strands with proteins that may have been stripped from your hair by heat styling, color treating, or excessive manipulation of your strands by styling,” says Unilever global haircare brand ambassador, and renowned hairstylist Lacy Redway.
Skin Carecofmag.com

5 Ways CBD Cream Can Be Helpful In Skin Problems

Hiding what you perceive to be flaws on your skin can be challenging. There’s only so much that a concealer and foundation can do when there’s acne, psoriasis, dermatitis, or some other form of inflammation involved. Skin issues result from various causes. They could result from a poor diet, a stressful lifestyle, hormone imbalance, or a genetic predisposition.
Hair CareIn Style

Reviewers Swear They Had “Healthier, Shinier Hair” After One Wash With This Shampoo and Conditioner

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After a year-and-a-half-long pandemic, your hair may not look and feel as thick as it did before — and that's OK. To begin your hair recovery process, you may want to add a biotin-infused shampoo and conditioner into your routine. According to nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers, the Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set is the way to go.