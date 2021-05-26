Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With The Reagans

Whether you're an avid binger of "The Crown" or a bonafide British history buff, you probably remember the dramatic evening John and Jackie Kennedy spent in Buckingham Palace. After viewing the episode in which this event took place, curious fans were quick to fact-check every twist and turn. According to Vanity Fair, the passive-aggressive hostility that night largely checks out. JFK reportedly told writer Gore Vidal that he thought the queen "resented" him. He also noted how "one felt absolutely no relationship between them."