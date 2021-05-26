Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With The Reagans

By Claire Mainprize
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you're an avid binger of "The Crown" or a bonafide British history buff, you probably remember the dramatic evening John and Jackie Kennedy spent in Buckingham Palace. After viewing the episode in which this event took place, curious fans were quick to fact-check every twist and turn. According to Vanity Fair, the passive-aggressive hostility that night largely checks out. JFK reportedly told writer Gore Vidal that he thought the queen "resented" him. He also noted how "one felt absolutely no relationship between them."

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Mark Weinberg
Person
Gore Vidal
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Nancy Reagan
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reagans#President Reagan#British Royal Family#Uk#Princess Diana#Buckingham Palace#Kensington Palace#Vanity Fair#Secret Service#The White House#Greek#Windsor Castle#Mrs Reagan#Dinner#Movie Nights#Memorable Evenings#Book#Edinburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Internetpurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth’s Instagram Page Is Being Taken Over—Here’s What We Know

Just because Queen Elizabeth is 95 years old doesn’t mean she’s not familiar with technology. So, it should come as no surprise that the British monarch is participating in a social media takeover. It all started earlier today when Prince Charles’s Instagram account (@clarencehouse) teased the takeover with a Story,...
CelebritiesPage Six

Queen Elizabeth ‘deeply upset’ by Prince Harry’s oversharing: report

Queen Elizabeth has been “deeply upset” by grandson Prince Harry’s unrelenting criticisms of his family, and is taking the situation “very personally,” according to a report. “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’s parenting and...
CelebritiesNorristown Times Herald

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter reveals how 'ordinary' the royal family really is

Queen Elizabeth's goddaughter has revealed the some of the secrets surrounding royal protocol. Victoria Pryor – who is the Queen mother’s great-niece, and the daughter of Margaret Rhodes – spoke about the dos and don’ts when staying with royal family during a new documentary titled ‘The Queen and her Cousins’, which aired on ITV on Monday (05.10.21).
U.K.kisswtlz.com

Queen Elizabeth II gives speech following husband’s death

Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first major public engagement since her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died last month. The queen attended the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, which was scaled back due to the pandemic, to give the Queen’s Speech, a significant address that sets out what laws the government wants to pass.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Paul McCartney on Queen Elizabeth: “She’s very down to Earth”

In a CBS News special about Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Paul McCartney, who has met the monarch multiple times, says he would describe her as “down to Earth.”. “I think the thing about the Queen is that she’s – she’s royal, so you look up to her cause she’s royal. But she’s very down to Earth,” the singer-songwriter told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.
CelebritiesCBS News

Paul McCartney on essay he wrote about Queen Elizabeth when he was 10 years old

In a CBS News special about Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Paul McCartney, who has met the monarch multiple times, says he would describe her as "down to Earth." "I think the thing about the Queen is that she's – she's royal, so you look up to her cause she's royal. But she's very down to Earth," the singer-songwriter told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.
Animalszapgossip.com

Queen Elizabeth’s dorgi puppy dies age five months

Queen Elizabeth’s new dorgi puppy has died. The 95-year-old monarch was gifted the pooch, named Fergus, when her husband Prince Philip – who died in April at the age of 99 – fell ill and was taken to hospital earlier this year. And now, just over a month after the...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Here’s What Queen Elizabeth Splashes Her Cash On

British royal family news reveals that Queen Elizabeth is a millionaire. At least. But while her Hollywood-loving grandson Harry, Duke of Sussex natters on and on about money (how much he makes, how much his father doesn’t give him), Her Majesty is a lot more humble about her wealth. All...
U.K.Hello Magazine

The royal family's food secrets revealed: the Queen, Prince William and more

One imagines that when the royal family sit down for supper at Buckingham Palace, it's all fine dining, sparkling silverware and an expansive menu choice. But it turns out that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and more members of the royal family are not always traditional when it comes to their food habits.