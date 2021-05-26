Juan Pablo Montoya's Net Worth: How Much Is The IndyCar Driver Worth?

It was the fastest Indianapolis 500 ever and I think you’d be hard-pressed not to call it one of the best ever — from start to finish. It had 36 passes for the lead, including the winner with two laps left, and a total of 361 passes for position. It showed that a little team could take baby steps and leap out of the crib into big boy pants three years later with hard work, smart management and some under-the-radar talent.