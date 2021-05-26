Juan Pablo Montoya's Net Worth: How Much Is The IndyCar Driver Worth?
In the racing world, it's rare to see drivers race in multiple series. It's even rarer to see them win multiple series, but one driver who has indeed done it is Juan Pablo Montoya. According to Nascar, he won the CART championship as a rookie in 1999, and the Indianapolis 500 one year later. After winning at Nascar, Montoya transitioned to Formula 1 from 2001 to 2006, where he won several championships. Talk about versatility!www.nickiswift.com