Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

In a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott recalled how he nearly tried out for a fellow New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band more than four decades ago. "I actually applied for the IRON MAIDEN [guitarist slot]," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I went to see IRON MAIDEN [when they were still] unsigned. And when they advertised for a guitar player [in 1979], I sent — I think I sent [GRIM REAPER's] demo tape called 'Bleed 'Em Dry', which is gonna be released by a label very shortly, 'cause we found some okay versions of the cassette and we remastered it. And I've still got the letter from IRON MAIDEN which was handwritten with a rubber stamp, saying, 'Hey, thanks for the application. The position is already filled.' And it went to Dennis Stratton. And I kept that letter."