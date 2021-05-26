Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Underrated Iron Maiden: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

By Jed Gottlieb
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iron Maiden either invented heavy metal or perfected it. Third options are hard to come by when talking about the legacy of the innovative, influential and world-conquering band. Fans from Birmingham to Brazil have their favorite Maiden tunes. And they are usually the same ones: “The Trooper,” “Run to the...

wbuf.com
92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
601
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Bayley
Person
David Gilmour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Changes#Black Metal#Heavy Metal#Led Zeppelin#Pink Floyd S Animals#British#Hellenic#House#Song#Strong Songs#Punk#Debut#Guitars#Lyrical Passages#Pure Glory#Better Known Epics#Instrumentals#Harmonies#Undervalued Songs#Classical Tones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Country
Brazil
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Land Of The Perfect People'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Land Of The Perfect People". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song's lyrics were written by vocalist Richard Taylor, who comments: "It's about abandonment and issues from being brought up in a children's home."
Musicloudersound.com

Blaze Bayley recalls his years fronting Iron Maiden as ‘a time of turmoil’

Blaze Bayley has opened up about fronting Iron Maiden in the 90s, and how it was a "time of turmoil". Replacing Bruce Dickinson in 1994, Blaze's first single with Iron Maiden was Man On The Edge. The song made it to No.10 on the UK singles chart, but the album it was on, The X Factor, got a kicking by the press.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GRIM REAPER's NICK BOWCOTT Applied For Guitarist Slot In IRON MAIDEN Back In 1979

In a new interview with "Waste Some Time With Jason Green", former GRIM REAPER guitarist Nick Bowcott recalled how he nearly tried out for a fellow New Wave Of British Heavy Metal band more than four decades ago. "I actually applied for the IRON MAIDEN [guitarist slot]," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I went to see IRON MAIDEN [when they were still] unsigned. And when they advertised for a guitar player [in 1979], I sent — I think I sent [GRIM REAPER's] demo tape called 'Bleed 'Em Dry', which is gonna be released by a label very shortly, 'cause we found some okay versions of the cassette and we remastered it. And I've still got the letter from IRON MAIDEN which was handwritten with a rubber stamp, saying, 'Hey, thanks for the application. The position is already filled.' And it went to Dennis Stratton. And I kept that letter."
MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Had Hip Replacement Last Year

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson revealed that he had a hip replacement last October after enduring a “quite painful” last tour. The 62-year-old singer, known for his multi-octave vocal range and tireless stage presence, dished about his medical procedure in an interview with Download festival host Kylie Olsson ahead of Iron Maiden’s feature on Download: Reloaded, which will air on June 5 and 6 on Sky Arts.
Rock MusicPosted by
Noisecreep

Helloween’s Michael Kiske – Taming Ego + The Rebirth of Power Metal’s Originators

In 2017, the unthinkable happened — power metal originators Helloween reunited with classic members Michael Kiske and Kai Hansen... and nobody was booted from the lineup. Now, a historic self-titled reunion album that features a total of seven members, is nearly in our grasp (it comes out June 18) and we spoke with legendary singer Kiske about the role that ego — or the lack of ego — played in uniting everyone.
Video GamesKerrang

Lacuna Coil have been added to Iron Maiden’s Legacy Of The Beast video game

Lacuna Coil have become the latest band to team up with Iron Maiden as part of their Legacy Of The Beast mobile game. Following in the footsteps of previous in-game collaborators Amon Amarth, from now until July 5 the game will feature the character of the Shadow Sorceress, a reference to Lacuna Coil’s 2019 Black Anima album, and who looks an awful lot like singer Cristina Scabbia. As Mystic Eddie (based on the song The Clairvoyant from Maiden’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son album), you must join forces to fight monsters and complete your quest.
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

The 44 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live

With over 150 songs in the catalog, Iron Maiden have done a remarkable job of giving most of their material some stage time and there's not even 50 songs that they've never played live. So, with the ever-trusty archival site setlist.fm at our disposal, we rounded them all up here.
Beauty & Fashionsocietyofrock.com

5 Of The Underrated Prince Songs

Prince wasn’t just a rockstar, he was also a pop culture icon whose impact and influence cannot be stated enough. Throughout his career, he released dozens of songs and he still has several unreleased music in his archives. For now, let’s revisit his most underrated tracks:. Crystal Ball. Although Prince...
Rock MusicRevolver

Darkthrone's Fenriz Picks 5 Most Influential Doom-Metal Albums

Revolver's shop is the only place in North America to get the exclusive oxblood variant of Darkthrone's Eternal Hails. Grab yours now before they're gone!. Darkthrone have just dropped "Hate Cloak" — a nine-minute Sabbathian crusher that previews their new record Eternal Hails — and Fenriz wants to clarify something.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Black Sabbath’s Master Of Reality: the inside story of 70s metal’s stoned masterpiece

It was the dawn of ’71, and Black Sabbath were bulletproof. During their first ferocious year as a recording band, the lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward had swung a wrecking ball through rock’s world order, forging the metal genre with 1970’s brutal double bill of Black Sabbath and Paranoid, exposing the 60s gods as hairless pipsqueaks, and deflecting the barbs of a bemused music press like peashooters against a panzer tank.
Musiclistverse.com

10 Rock Songs That Shook The World

Rock ‘n’ roll makes the world go ‘round. Rock music has its own ‘personality’ and fans see it as the superior genre. It is also no secret that rock ‘n’ roll has influenced society in a way no other genre of music has. On this list are just some of the many rock songs that shook the world at one point in history. — 10 “Helter Skelter” – The Beatles.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Prince Estate Drops 2010 Song, 'Born 2 Die,' From Previously Unreleased Album 'Welcome 2 America'

The Prince Estate and Sony Music have released “Born 2 Die,” is the second single made available from Prince’s upcoming, previously unreleased 2010 studio album “Welcome 2 America.” According to the announcement, song was recorded during a flurry of studio activity in the spring of 2010, when President Obama was just a year into his first term and Prince was reflecting deeply on the issues affecting the Black community and the role he hoped to play in the social justice movement.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Of The Most Underrated Love Rock Songs Of 1969

1969 was an amazing year for music lovers everywhere. There was diversity and musicians churned out songs that catered to every taste, every preference. But of course, love remains a popular theme. Let’s check out some of the most underrated love tunes before the ’60s wrapped up. “Mama” Cass Elliot...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast x Luna Coil Collaboration Announced

For a very short time only, the Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia will be featured as a feasible character in an event in Iron Maiden‘s popular Legacy of the Beast mobile game. This partnership is only the second in-game band collaboration in this game. In prior years, the band Amon Amarth was the star of the game’s collaborations.
Musicedmsauce.com

Christian Burns Brings Euphoria With New Deep, Vocal Album, “Love Songs From Suburbia”

“Hope”, says Christian Burns – “if there’s one word that sums this album up, that’d be it”. Now if this sounds unduly upbeat given our times, bear with – the context will become much clearer. The story of ‘Love Songs From Suburbia’ (for there clearly is one) begins in Los Angeles in April of 2020. Don’t get too comfy there though – in 48hrs, it’s going to be eight timezones away.