Work begins on 260-unit apartment complex to lure companies to UK’s Coldstream campus

One is on the auction block, the other on the chopping block. One is internationally famous, the other, important to Kentucky’s cultural heritage. The Miller House was designed and built in the late 1980s for Robert and Penny Miller by José Oubrerie, then the dean of the University of Kentucky College of Architecture and protege of French architect Le Corbusier, one of the pioneers of modern architecture. A series of Modernist concrete and wood cubes off Chilesburg Road, it attracted a devoted following of architects after Robert Miller’s death, but few who were willing or able to buy and live there. Saved from vandalism and total disrepair by a cadre of local architects and students, it finally found a new owner in 2018, Jennifer McClure, who said when she first walked in, “I just looked up and started twirling. It was so beautiful.”