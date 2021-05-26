newsbreak-logo
Coldstream, KY

Work begins on 260-unit apartment complex to lure companies to UK’s Coldstream campus

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Construction has started on a 260-unit residential complex on 13 acres in the University of Kentucky’s Coldstream Research Park off of Newtown Pike. Wednesday’s groundbreaking was more than five years in the making. UK officials hope the addition of residential apartments, townhomes and other amenities will help attract more businesses to the research campus, which has struggled to attract new tenants.

