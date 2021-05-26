Law enforcement sees vehicle chase, brief stand-off on Monday

Local law enforcement saw a busy Monday after ending a vehicle chase down US Highway 11 and a brief stand-off at a residence in Sylvania. Valley Head Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop Monday afternoon on US Highway 11. DeKalb County investigators then spotted the vehicle as the subject threw items out of the window while he was entering Fort Payne. DeKalb County deputies and investigators followed as the subject entered onto I-59 heading south. The vehicle continued, passing the Collinsville exit for several more miles, before striking a guardrail and the subject losing control of the vehicle. Carter Dale Franklin Jr, 36, of Anniston, was charged with Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest and DUI (Controlled Substance).