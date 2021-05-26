How Sterling K. Brown Helped Rege-Jean Page Handle Fame

Acclaimed actor Regé-Jean Page recently is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. The 31-year-old rose to fame after starring as Simon Basset, The Duke of Hastings, in the Netflix original "Bridgerton". This Shondaland series was watched by 82 million households around the globe during its first 28 days on the streaming platform (via Entertainment Weekly). Though Page's character the Duke was a fan favorite, the actor announced in April that he would not be returning for season 2 (via Variety). However, his time on "Bridgerton" helped raise his profile and kickstarted his career as a film star. Page is currently filming the highly anticipated "Dungeons & Dragons" film reboot and the Russo brothers' thriller "The Gray Man".