After several weeks of increases, gas prices appear to have stabilized across Illinois, according to Triple A. But the auto club warns that Memorial Day weekend travel could drive prices upwards again. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield is $3.17 per gallon, up two cents from a week ago and 22 cents from a month ago. Triple A says holiday weekend travel is expected to be up more than 50-percent from last year, at the height of the pandemic, but still nearly ten-percent below pre-pandemic levels.