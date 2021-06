Bravo's "Top Chef" has been entertaining foodies and reality television fans alike since its premiere in March 2006 (via IMDb). Now in its 18th season, the program has seen a total of 244 "cheftestants" (via Top Chef Stats) compete in some major food cities throughout the United States including New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans, as well as some lesser-known hot spots like Kentucky, which Insider noted was specifically chosen as a filming location for its "underdog" status in the culinary world. Each episode sees the chefs battle it out in both a quickfire and elimination challenge that is typically tailored to the season's location, and ultimately ends with at least one competitor being served longtime host Padma Lakshmi's signature phrase: "Please pack your knives and go," until, finally, a winner is crowned.