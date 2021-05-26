newsbreak-logo
TNT Makes a 'Great' Hire for Their NHL Coverage Next Season

By Dan Bahl
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If TNT's goal was to score some of the biggest names in hockey for their NHL coverage next year, then getting the best goal scorer ever certainly won't hurt. That's exactly what they did, as it was reported last night that "The Great One", Wayne Gretzky, is coming to TNT to join their on-air staff as the network begins their NHL contract in 2021-22. The former Oilers, Blues and Rangers legend recently stepped down from his role on the board of the Edmonton Oilers, and wasted no time in securing his next job.

104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

