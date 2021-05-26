TNT Makes a ‘Great’ Hire for Their NHL Coverage Next Season

The Rangers decided to let David Quinn finish out the season but ultimately fired him yesterday which caught me by surprise. James Dolan wants to win now apparently and I though that Quinn was the right guy to continue to develop this young team. But as Barry Melrose points out above, the NHL has a history of going back and forth between types of regimes. In other words, the fact that the team has been said to be targeting older successful coaches is no surprise because they are now swinging away from what they had in David Quinn. Melrose talks about why he was surprised as well and also touched on other topics across the NHL.