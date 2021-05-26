Seven tips for teen boys before college

“You don't start training a killer whale by hanging a bucket of fish 22 feet high and commanding Shamu to jump. Even though Shamu may want the fish, the proper connections have not yet been linked up with the sequence of development of Shamu's natural talents...The trainers started out with the rope under the water, at the bottom of the tank. Shamu was appreciated, patted, loved, and rewarded when he first happened to cruise over the rope accidentally. Once Shamu had experienced rewards every time he passed over the rope, he began to make the connection: if I swim over this twisted thing, I get a snack and lots of love. At this point, the trainers could begin, slowly and incrementally, to raise the rope. Hallelujah! The willingness of the trainers to start with the rope at the bottom, creating success that would not otherwise exist, directly leads to a faster path of learning...” -- Howard Glasser.