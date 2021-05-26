Seven tips for teen boys before college
Going away for college is a massive step in the lives of both you and your parents. In school life, your parents may be able to visit the school during work hours and sort your issues out with the principal or assist you to sign up for extracurricular and classes. College life is very different. Everyone is new to it, and everyone is trying to fit in. your parents are not there to help you with the little or the big things. You are now an adult, and you need to deal with everything.thekatynews.com