A Blossoming Bouquet of Flowers
Halim Flowers amazing journey to becoming a respected and collected artist took a long and terrifying circuitous route that often looked like a one-way path to nowhere without hope for optimism and normal life. When the artist was only sixteen years old, he was unfairly tried and convicted as an adult under the accomplice liability doctrine of felony murder. He was released in March 2019 after serving twenty-two years of a forty years to life sentence in the DC Department of Corrections.www.wpbmagazine.com