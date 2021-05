A young Chandler Massey grounded his character’s coming out in a way that made us all want to reassure him that he was still loved. When Days of Our Lives’ Sonny Kiriakis returned to Salem in 2011, he’d already come out to his parents off screen and arrived in town an out and proud gay man. The twist was refreshing in its simplicity, and relatively drama-free. But everyone’s coming-out story is different, and with parents like Will’s — cough, Sami — we knew his would not be drama-free. Nor would most of that drama even revolve around him.