(Maple Grove) — A woman and two children are dead following a Saturday morning crash in Maple Grove. A vehicle containing the victims was traveling near the intersection of Dunkirk Lane and Lawndale Lane when the incident happened. A 25-year-old female driver, a two-year-old boy, and a three-year-old girl were all killed, but a 23-year-old man inside survived the crash. Investigators say high-speed may have been a factor in the crash, and that none of the passengers was wearing their seat belts. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.