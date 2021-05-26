newsbreak-logo
Monroe County, PA

Fawn season in full swing

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Baby animals have been popping up all over. Many are being cared for at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "It's been a very busy fawn season. There's been a lot of natural disasters to fawns, but you know it's the time of year when they are all born, and there are certain things fawns do and don't do that person should know about," said Kathy Uhler, the director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

