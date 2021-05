The Minnesota Timberwolves are not tanking. On Sunday night, we got to see what a tanking team really looks like as the Wolves blew out the Orlando Magic, 126-96. The Tragic Magic team that took the floor was an affront to NBA basketball, but I get it. A team with Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac as the pillars of their future needs to do everything they can to get top-tier talent on their roster.