Keith Lee still has not appeared on WWE television since he was suddenly pulled from the United States Championship match at Elimination Chamber back in February. No details about his absence have been officially reported, only that he is not cleared to wrestle. Lee has repeatedly stated he's been unable to give details about his absence, only that he still has every intention of returning when it's possible. That was once again his message in his latest address on Monday, though his fiancee Mia Yim also shot down a few fans asking for details.