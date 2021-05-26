Cancel
Portsmouth, RI

Woman sentenced to prison after embezzling over $1 million from South Coast business

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A Rhode Island woman was sentenced yesterday for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer and failing to pay more than $260,000 in taxes on those funds. Barbara Levy, 50, of Portsmouth, R.I., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 32 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Levy was also ordered to pay $1,319,849 in restitution, which includes $260,982 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). On Jan. 27, 2021, Levy pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

