For most people, going to college will be one of the biggest and most exciting steps towards independence and adulthood. Choosing your institution, your degree, and your classes gives you newfound control over your direction in life. If you move away for your studies, you can even reinvent yourself for this new stage of life. Between the freedom, the opportunities, and the self-discovery, college is a brilliant adventure—but it’s one with plenty of turbulence throughout. College is a massive financial and career commitment with many social obstacles and new challenges that can blindside you if you’re not ready, so it’s best to have an idea of what’s coming in your first year and prepare accordingly.