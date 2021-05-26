Cancel
Stanford, CA

Stanford launches search for the next vice president for the arts

By Robin Wander
stanford.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Stanford launched the search for a new vice president for the arts with the goal of having the new leader in place by the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year. Reporting to the president, the vice president will represent the arts at the highest levels of the administration. They will champion the arts as fundamental to the Stanford experience and the university’s mission as well as develop strategies to support and amplify the work of the arts organizations that are housed under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President for the Arts (VPA).

news.stanford.edu
