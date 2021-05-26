Travel Troubleshooter: Can Booking.com keep my rental deposit?

After the pandemic hits, Durndord King can’t use his annual travel insurance policy from Allianz. Is it refundable?. Q: Before the pandemic, I paid $1,025 for an annual travel insurance policy through Allianz for my wife and me. She’s in her 70s, and I’m in my 80s. Then COVID-19 came along, and we had to cancel everything we planned to do in Europe. So our policy became useless.