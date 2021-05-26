Former Warhill softball star Keely Rochard leads Hokies’ charge for Women’s College World Series berth

If you haven’t followed Keely Rochard closely since she pitched all 18 innings of Warhill High’s 1-0 victory over Brookville in the Class 3 softball state championship game in 2017, she’s still the same. Unflappable.

Rochard is now the ace pitcher at Virginia Tech and will start Thursday night when the Hokies face UCLA in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional in Los Angeles. The winner of the best-of-three regional — games are Thursday night, Friday night and, if needed, Saturday night — advances to the Women’s College World Series next week in Oklahoma City.

If that isn’t pressure enough, Rochard will face the No. 2 Bruins’ Rachel Garcia, who is 16-0 pitching and is batting .373 with 12 home runs. Regarded by some as the best softball player in the country, Garcia led the Bruins to the 2019 NCAA title with a 29-1 pitching record while batting .354 with nine home runs.

Yet, Rochard’s demeanor during a press conference this week was as calm as her never-let-’em-see-you-sweat performance in the sweltering heat of Salem in that state championship game four years ago.

“I look forward to every single game,” she said, almost with a shrug, when asked about the Super Regional.

That attitude served her well in the highly anticipated pitching duel against Brookville’s Jordan Dail, who was also a Virginia Tech recruit. Dail transferred from Tech after a year, while Rochard has gone on to build a sterling résumé with the Hokies.

After pitching less than 70 innings as a freshman, Rochard went 22-3 as a sophomore and earned All-ACC honors. She was 15-3 a year ago — tops in Division I in victories and with 183 strikeouts (in 120 innings) as well as shutouts — when COVID-19 short-circuited what would’ve been a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Rochard is as dominant as ever this season, with a 28-8 record and 326 strikeouts in 226 innings. She pitched the Hokies (36-13) to victories in all three games in the regional at Arizona State last weekend, so her calm and confidence — and that of her coaches and teammates — is understandable.

“I’m confident any time she’s on the mound,” Hokies coach Pete D’Amour said. “She does her thing and she’s like a lot of the kids in our program.

“You never see her too high or too low.”

Hokies shortstop Kelsey Bennett said, “It gets pretty boring out there, honestly, (when Rochard is pitching) because you don’t really get anything hit to you, and if you do, it’s a pop-up.

“I was joking with her earlier, ‘What am I going to tell (the press) about you? That you need to pitch better?’

“Being behind her has definitely been the experience of a lifetime for two-and-a-half years. It’s amazing.”

The Hokies, who went 23-30 in Rochard’s freshman season, have experienced a renaissance during her ascension the past three seasons. The Super Regional appearance is only the program’s second. The first was in 2008, when the Hokies advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

Her cool and calm about the weekend ahead notwithstanding, Rochard is excited about the opportunity.

“It’s big,” she said. “It’s definitely what we’ve been working for.

“We still have a lot more to do, but (winning the Arizona State regional) shows the team is clicking on all cylinders. (Winning the Super Regional) would be huge, especially with the big turnaround.”

Infobox:

L.A. Super Regional

Virginia Tech vs. UCLA

Game 1: 9:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN)

Game 2: 9:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN2)

Game 3 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)