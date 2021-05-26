Cancel
Zoom Announces Support for 2021 iPad Pro ‘Center Stage’

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday Zoom announced that its app will add support for the 2021 iPad Pro’s Center Stage feature. Center Stage, new to Apple’s 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, uses the ultrawide front camera and machine learning to keep you in frame as you move, allowing you to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Center Stage even recognizes when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in.

