newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Here's Which The Ordinary Products To Use For Sensitive Skin

By Jona Jaupi
Posted by 
The List
The List
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're one of the millions who are currently obsessed with beauty and skincare products, then chances are you have heard of The Ordinary. The revolutionary product line — which claims to have been created to "celebrate integrity in its most humble and true form" – was founded in 2016 under its parent company DECIEM (per their website).

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Skin Type#Skin Repair#Best Products#Skincare Products#Beauty Products#Natural Products#Essential Oils#Deciem#Ulta#Gq#Bha#Herbal Dynamics Beauty#B5#Asap#Usda#Fleur Bee#Medical News Today#Facial Cleansers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareHartford Courant

Best toners for sensitive skin

What are the best facial toners for sensitive skin?. A facial toner is a necessary step in a good skincare regimen. This step comes after cleansing the face but before applying any moisturizers or serums. Facial toners used to consist of strong astringents or drying alcohols for oily, acne-prone skin....
Skin Careprunderground.com

Why Beaustar Influencer Angpu Found her Perfect Hot Weather Moisturizer in LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, K-Beauty’s Premier Dermaceutical for Dry, Sensitive Skin

The Beaustar influencers in South Korea are the gold standard for skin care reviews in South Korea. Recently, Angpu, a Beaustar blogger with over 12,000 fans, reviewed LaStella Aqua Quenching Gel, a popular K-Beauty dermaceutical brand in Asia that has sold in Hong Kong’s most exclusive boutique chain and in recent years has become available online. LaStella is K-Beauty’s leading brand dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, affordable age-fighting clinic-level skincare with a focus on dry, sensitive and combination skin types.
Skin CareByrdie

La Roche-Posay's Retinol B3 Serum Makes Sensitive Skin Glow

We put the La Roche-Posay Retinol B3 Serum to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Of all the skincare vitamins, I’d have to say that A is my favorite. Commonly known as retinol, it truly does it all: clears, decongests, smooths, and refines. It’s a super-active, and my complexion wouldn't be the same without it. The one caveat, though, is that it can irritate the skin, especially in the early days of using a new retinol product.
Skin Careoceandrive.com

Weekly Routine: Hyram's Daily and Nightly Products for Combination Skin

If you’re a YouTube skincare fanatic, you know Hyram. With more than 4.5 million subscribers, the mononymous content creator has become the routine guru for a whole generation of followers. He regularly posts reviews of others’ routines and products on his channel, Skincare by Hyram, as well as handy tricks...
Skin CareMedicineNet.com

Which Collagen Is Best for the Skin?

Type I collagen is usually considered best for the skin. It is the most abundant type of collagen in the body. It maintains healthy bones, skin, hair and nails. Like all types of collagen, levels of type I collagen begin to decline after about 25 years of age. Because it...
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Top 7 The Ordinary Products To Try This Summer

If you’re looking for effective skin-care products without breaking the bank, The Ordinary has you covered. With effective serums and cleansers, and masks, here is everything to get yourself summer-ready. When the weather turns hot and humid, our skin starts reacting differently to the temperature change. With breakouts and acne...
Skin Carecamillestyles.com

Yes, Naturally Glowing Skin Can Be Yours This Summer—Here’s How!

Does anyone else emerge from the colder months feeling like a lizard in desperate need of shedding its skin? Between lingering winter dryness, spring allergies, and over a year of quarantine, I’ve been tempted to take a pumice stone to my entire body on more than one occasion. Luckily, we need not be so extreme! If you, like me, have been wondering how to get naturally glowing skin without having to resort to such drastic measures then you’ve come to the right place.
MakeupElle

Ami Colé's No-Makeup-Makeup for Melanin-Rich Skin Is Finally Here

If you've followed Glossier veteran Diarrha N’Diaye's Instagram account @ByAmiCole in the past year, you've witnessed all the process of creating a beauty brand from scratch. As she explained in "The Process" highlight reel on her page, "I am not in the business of creating more 'things.' My goal is [to] create better things." So she turned the Instagram account into her very own virtual focus group, requesting input on everything from packaging to logos in between a feed chock-full of melanated beauties. "Because I've spent too many years and Sephora visits having to explain my skin," she adds. Today, N'Diaye will launch Ami Colé, her answer to the beauty industry's questionable history with Black skin.
Skin Careluxuriousmagazine.com

Five Experts Answer 2021’s Most Asked Questions About Sensitive Skin

Whilst sensitive skin is something more of us are experiencing, finding the right information and advice can be a minefield. More and more products come with complicated claims and lists of ingredients – so knowing what is good and bad for skin sensitivities can be difficult. So for some straight-talking,...
Skin Caresflcn.com

Using Restorative Skincare & Prevention for Healthy Skin

If you look in the mirror and you don’t have any skin damage, then you’re quite lucky, as most people have some kind in one of the many forms it takes. Whether talking about age spots, uneven pigmentation, acne scars or general redness, the majority of the population could benefit from the use of restorative skin care products.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Here's the definitive guide to every single symbol on your beauty products

Get to know your products, inside and out. Let's be honest, the beauty world isn't exactly easy to understand. From green-washing, to perplexing percentage claims of ingredients, to vague language ('clean beauty' and 'natural' are our personal favourites), it can be hard to find a single beauty formula that meets all your criteria and delivers the results you want.
Skin Carehealthdigest.com

Here's How Melanin Really Benefits Your Skin

Even though we see it every day, we tend to forget that our skin is our largest organ and a vital source of protection. It serves as a multi-layered shield from microorganisms, environmental factors like extreme temperatures, and it keeps our bodies regulated (via National Geographic). The skin also contains the pigment known as melanin, which is what gives us our wide spectrum of skin tones.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

An oxygen facial can breathe new life into your skin. Here's why the treatment is trending

If you're ready to blow out the cobwebs, one treatment you need to know about is the oxygen facial. All facials should leave you're skin looking refreshed, but this one makes you feel pretty incredible, too. Imagine waking up to a cool breeze blowing across your skin after a heavy night. This feels like that.. only better, because instead of a banging headache you're left with positively glowing skin instead.
Hair Carethemanual.com

The Best Charcoal Grooming Products for Better Hair and Skin

Charcoal. The substance that turns your teeth black while brushing and your steak medium-well by grilling. Pretty crazy, right? Actually, those two charcoals are slightly different. Activated charcoal — the charcoal used for health purposes — is the type we want to focus on. Aside from leaving your teeth pearly white, activated charcoal also is great at stripping away dirt from your skin and hair.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

10 best kids’ sunscreens to protect their sensitive skin

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to make sun protection your priority. Whether you’re dreaming of a sunny staycation by the coast, plenty of paddling pool action at home or even, potentially, a trip abroad, choosing a hard-working sunscreen is essential – especially for your children.Babies and children have more sensitive and delicate skin that is highly susceptible to sun damage, so it’s even more important to take extra care with sun protection and what you use.The NHS recommends that babies under 6 months should be kept out of direct strong sunlight and all babies and children should...
Skin Caremarthastewart.com

What Is Hyaluronic Acid? Here's What the Experts Say About Its Skin Care Benefits

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Our beauty products usually vary based on our skin care needs. As for one buzzy essential that's taking over the industry? Hyaluronic acid. According to Dr. Lara Devgan MD, MPH, FACS, a board-certified New York City plastic surgeon and the founder and CEO of Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, the must-have ingredient is gaining traction for a few reasons: "Firstly, hyaluronic acid does not have any known reactions to other skin care ingredients, so it is very easy to incorporate into an already existing routine," she says. "Secondly, it functions as a lightweight hydrator and can benefit most skin types, making it a core skin care product and a must in a minimalist routine."
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Unscented Sensitive Skin Cosmetics

The Pacific Shaving Unscented line is a new cosmetic product offering for men with sensitive skin that will help them to keep their face looking clean and fresh without irritation. The product range has three products in all including the Unscented Clean Face Wash, the Unscented Clean Shave Cream and the Unscented Clean Face Lotion. Each of the products are made with calming, soothing ingredients that will help to support the skin as it's tended to.
Skin CareABC Action News

Products to help protect your skin this summer

The unofficial start to summer is less than a week away! Are you ready for some fun in the sun? Beauty and wellness expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye brought us the products that will prepare you to head outdoors and protect you once you get there. Now that the weather’s warmer,...
Skin CareByrdie

Here's How to Deal With Skin Irritation From Your Fitness Tracker

It's finally summer, which means sunshine, swimming, and sweat. And while the warm weather is nice, it can lead to some skin problems you don't often encounter during the colder seasons. Take your fitness tracker, for example: Sweat, salt, and more can collect under your wristband to cause heat rash and other irritation that can be less than pleasant when you just want to get your tan on. To help you deal with uncomfortable skin symptoms, Byrdie talked to two dermatologists about how to handle your Apple Watch irritation.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Homemade Face Scrubs To Use For Glowing Skin

Sometimes, our skin tone gets dull. The cold, domestic heating, and even more the air conditioning of shops and offices are certainly not allies of our skin, which immediately reflects the stress it is subjected to every day. When the largest organ in our body begins to ask for “help,” it is time to run for cover.